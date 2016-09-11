Seoul leads slide in Asian equities

Bloomberg and staff writer, with CNA

Asian stocks fell as investors weighed the outlook for monetary policy in the US and Japan after the European Central Bank (ECB) downplayed the need for more economic stimulus.

South Korean shares declined after a nuclear weapons test in North Korea on Friday.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 1.2 percent to 140.34 on Friday. However, it advanced 1.6 percent from last week, as traders pared bets the US Federal Reserve would raise rates at its meeting on Sept 20 to 21, while speculation swirled over whether the Bank of Japan (BOJ) would add to already-record stimulus.

Shares in the US and Europe fell on Thursday after ECB President Mario Draghi played down the prospect of an increase in asset purchases at a time when concern over the impact of Brexit on the euro-area is mounting.

“While the ECB disappointed, we could still expect additional stimulus later in the year, as there’s so much uncertainty in Europe,” James Woods, a strategist at Rivkin Securities in Sydney, said by phone. “Investors will probably sit on the sidelines ahead of the Fed and Bank of Japan policy meetings.”

South Korea’s KOSPI lost 1.3 percent, its biggest drop since July 6. North Korea conducted its fifth nuclear test on Friday, the anniversary of the reclusive nation’s founding. The Bank of Korea held its key interest rate unchanged for a third month, citing rising household debt and uncertainty over the Fed’s coming rate decision.

SATURDAY TRADE

In Taipei, equity markets were open yesterday, to make up for the Mid-Autumn Festival break from Thursday to Sunday next week.

Taiwanese shares extended their losses from Friday, closing down more than 110 points as investor sentiment was hurt by growing fears of a US rate hike, dealers said.

The bellwether electronics sector led the decline in the broader market, with “Apple-concept stocks” in focus amid concern over sales of the latest iPhones, which tech analysts said delivered no surprises, dealers said.

The TAIEX closed 1.2 percent lower at 9,053.69. It was up 0.7 percent from 8,987.55 on Sept. 2.

Dealers said investors were spooked by Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren’s hint of a need to tighten US monetary policy.

“Rosengren had seemed dovish toward a rate hike, but his latest comments indicated a change in outlook,” Hua Nan Securities (華南永昌證券) analyst Kevin Su (蘇俊宏) said. “Since he is a voting member at the Fed, his comments spooked many investors.”

Su said the heavy selling in large-cap tech stocks indicated that foreign institutional investors had started to cut their holdings to move funds out of the region before the Fed raises interest rates.

According to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$5.98 billion worth of shares on the main board yesterday after a net sell of NT$7.58 billion on Friday.

BOJ SUPPORT

Japan’s TOPIX seesawed from a gain of as much as 0.3 percent to a drop of 0.4 percent before closing 0.2 percent lower on Friday, as investors digested news on North Korea and the ECB’s policy decision. Hopes for supportive action from the BOJ underpinned the market in afternoon trading.

New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 0.9 percent, as did Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index. Singapore’s Straits Times Index dropped 0.8 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index lost 1.6 percent. India’s S&P BSE SENSEX slipped 0.5 percent.