VW engineer pleads guilty over emissions scandal

NY Times News Service

A Volkswagen AG (VW) engineer on Friday pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud regulators and car owners, in the first criminal charges stemming from the US investigation into the German automaker’s emissions deception.

The plea by the engineer, James Robert Liang, a Volkswagen veteran, suggests that the US Department of Justice is trying to build a larger criminal case and pursue charges against other higher-level executives at the automaker.

Liang was central in the development of software that Volkswagen used to cheat pollution tests in the US, which the company admitted last year to installing in more than 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide.

He was also part of the cover-up, lying to regulators when they started asking questions about discrepancies in emissions.

Liang’s admissions, made in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, portray a broader conspiracy by executives, making Liang a potentially valuable resource for the developing criminal investigation.

The department said Liang, who faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, would cooperate.

The Volkswagen case has escalated quickly.

In June, the department and other agencies secured a record US$15 billion settlement in a civil suit with the company. At the time, officials were quick to say that the settlement was just a first step, adding that they would aggressively pursue a criminal case against the company and individuals.

Liang’s case followed the same broad strokes. He was also named as a main suspect in a suit filed against Volkswagen on Thursday by Vermont Attorney General William Sorrell.