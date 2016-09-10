Staff writer

TAX

Revenue beats target

The nation’s tax revenue last month rose NT$8.7 billion, or 7.4 percent, to NT$126.6 billion (US$4.02 billion) from the previous year, reaching a new high for the month of August, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. Aggregate tax revenue in the first eight months of the year increased NT$52.2 billion, or 3.7 percent, to NT$1.47 trillion from the same period last year. The eight-month figure was 3.8 percent higher than the ministry’s target. The ministry attributed the growth to a NT$24.5 billion increase in business income tax, a NT$21.6 billion increase in consolidated personal income tax, a NT$11.5 billion expansion in the sales tax, as well as gains of NT$4.8 billion and NT$4.4 billion in inheritance and gift taxes respectively. However, land value incremental tax revenue fell 19.5 percent year-on-year last month due to fewer transactions, while the securities transaction tax revenue also dropped 11 percent year-on-year, the ministry’s data showed.

ENERGY

Cabinet approves solar plan

The government is aiming to install 1.52 gigawatts of solar photovoltaic capacity by 2018, according to a two-year renewable energy development plan devised by the Bureau of Energy and approved by the Executive Yuan on Thursday. The targeted 1.52 gigawatts of installed capacity is to include 910 megawatts mounted on rooftops and 610 megawatts of ground solar installations, Bureau of Energy Director-General Lin Chuan-neng (林全能) said. Lin said the rooftop systems would be installed on buildings used by state-owned enterprises, public organizations and schools, as well as factories, agricultural facilities and residential units. He said that 803 hectares of land that was allocated for use by the salt industry would be set aside for the ground systems. The two-year plan is expected to attract NT$91.2 billion in investment and create 9,000 jobs, he added.

SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC posts higher revenue

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday posted revenue of NT$94.31 billion for last month, a 40.7 percent increase annually and a 23.5 percent monthly. In the first eight months of the year, revenue increased 3.6 percent from NT$575.47 billion in the same period last year to NT$596.01 billion, TSMC said in a statement. Rival United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) posted revenue of NT$12.93 billion for last month, up 6.09 percent year-on-year and 3.44 percent month-on-month. From January to last month, total revenue declined 3.71 percent from NT$100.56 billion the previous year to NT$96.83 billion, UMC said in a separate statement.

PANEL MAKERS

Innolux shipments surge

Innolux Corp (群創), the nation’s largest LCD panel supplier, yesterday said its revenue last month reached its highest level in eight months — NT$25.06 billion — on rising shipments of PC and TV panels. However, last month’s revenue fell 9.9 percent from NT$27.81 billion the previous year. Shipments of PC and TV panels grew 11 percent month-on-month to 10.51 million units last month, while those of small and medium-sized panels edged up 0.6 percent to 21.07 million units, Innolux said. In the first eight months of the year, revenue plunged 31.93 percent to NT$171.11 billion from NT$251.37 billion the previous year, the company said.