Agencies

MACROECONOMICS

US expands at ‘modest’ pace

The US economy expanded at a “modest” pace from July to late last month while some slowing was recorded in two regions, the US Federal Reserve’s Beige Book survey said on Wednesday. Comments from business contacts, economists and others across the country indicate that they expect the economy to grow at a “moderate” pace in the coming months; they also said that wage pressures have been “moderate” and price increases “slight,” according to the survey.

MACROECONOMICS

Japan economy flatlines

Japan’s economy barely grew in the April-to-June quarter, revised data showed yesterday. Growth in the world’s third-largest economy came in at 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter, slightly better than a 0 percent preliminary estimate last month. On an annualized basis, the economy expanded a revised 0.7 percent, compared with a slight 0.2 percent expansion in the preliminary data. That is still off a 2.1 percent annualized growth rate seen in the first quarter.

UNITED KINGDOm

‘Brexit’ bounce back spreads

The bounce back in the economy from the initial shock of the “Brexit” vote has expanded to the country’s recruitment and housing markets, according to two surveys which had previously painted a bleak outlook. The Recruitment and Employment Confederation said firms increased permanent staff for the first time in three months, and were also spending more on temporary workers. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said its monthly house price index jumped to “+12” last month from July’s three-year low of “+5,” the first rise in six months.

FINACE

UBS to axe jobs on ‘Brexit’

Britain’s decision to leave the EU could see UBS slash nearly a third of its employees from the London office, the head of the Swiss banking giant said in an interview to a Japanese publication. “We currently employ more than 5000 people in London and probably 20 percent to 30 percent of our workforce could be affected,” Sergio Ermotti was quoted as saying by the Nikkei Asian Review on Wednesday. UBS confirmed the Ermotti’s statements but declined to comment.

AUTOMAKERS

China sales rise again

China’s passenger-vehicle sales climbed for a sixth consecutive month as consumers rushed to buy ahead of a tax cut due to expire at year-end and General Motors Co and Great Wall Motor Co emerged from stiff pricing competition with rising deliveries. Retail sales of cars, sport utility and multipurpose vehicles increased 24.5 percent to 1.8 million units last month, the China Passenger Car Association said yesterday. Deliveries climbed 13 percent to 14.2 million units through the first eight months of this year.

AIRLINES

Delta, Korean mend fences

Delta Air Lines Inc and Korean Air Lines Co are taking steps to mend a chilly relationship, announcing an expansion of their partnership where each airline can sell tickets on some of each other’s flights. Delta will also launch a new non-stop flight from its hometown of Atlanta to Seoul Incheon International Airport in June. The two carriers were founding members of the SkyTeam alliance in 2000. However, that relationship started to fray after Delta reportedly pushed for — and Korean rejected — a joint venture agreement across the Pacific Ocean.