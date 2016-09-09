Flying with EVA Air on bleisure travel

Staff

In this increasingly globalized world of ours, Taiwanese companies are increasingly doing business overseas. According to Tourism Bureau figures covering the period 2010 to the present, the number of people traveling abroad every year has continued to grow year on year, hitting over 13 million trips in 2015. Much of this increase is driven by business trips to and from North America. Flight times for a single trip are more than 10 hours, which can be stressful enough without the added pain of jet lag thrown in.

So what’s to be done? Well, how about the neologism “bleisure,” combining the words “business” and “leisure”? Bleisure means maximizing free time on a business trip, or staying an extra few days, in order to enjoy something of the local culture and alleviate some of the stress of your trip. It is, then, a new way for the modern professional to achieve a better work/ life balance. Here are some tips that for eking out a bit of bleisure time for yourself.

Fly with the airline offering direct flights, to reduce transfer fatigue

There are many direct flights between major cities on the east and west coasts of North America, but if your business trip takes you further inland it will likely involve a transfer or two along the way. That’s why EVA Air has listened to its customers, and is adding non-stop flights to Chicago and Houston, to take some of the pain away from business trips and to reduce flight times.

Choose flights that arrive early in the day, giving yourself some extra free time

EVA has recently increased the number of flights arriving in the morning in New York, Los Angeles and Seattle. These are the best choice for passengers who will only be staying in their destination for a short time, giving them the chance to make the best of their free time, after their business has been taken care of, to explore something of the city while they’re there.

Choose conveniently located business hotels to reduce traveling times shuttling back and forth

America is a big place. If you only have limited time for your trip, choosing a conveniently located business hotel will not only allow you to get more done, it will also free up some valuable time for yourself.

Planning what to do with your time

So what can you do with the leisure time you have freed up for yourself? If you’re into your American cuisine, why not download the app Yelp, where you can find recommendations about where to eat. If you’re worried about how to get from A to B, Uber is your friend, helping you get around in a place you’re not familiar with. And, even better, some hotels are now offering bleisure deals, catering for a wealth of tourist and cultural needs to fill the time you’ve managed to make for yourself.

So don’t waste any more time. Go out and take advantage of EVA’s new services. In addition to the extra flights arriving early in the day, EVA now offers eight direct flight destinations in North America alone, and is the only domestic airline to offer direct flights to Chicago.

