Staff writer

CHIPMAKERS

MediaTek revenue soars

Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday posted record-breaking monthly revenue of NT$25.87 billion (US$828.1 million) for last month. The figure represents a year-on-year surge of 36.09 percent and a month-on-month rise of 4.23 percent. The company attributed the performance to strong demand for smartphone chips, primarily from China. MediaTek counts China’s Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀移動) among its clients. In the first eight months, the company saw cumulative revenue of NT$179.12 billion, representing an annual jump of 36.21 percent.

SEMICONDUTORS

ASE’s revenue climbs

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE, 日月光半導體), the world’s largest chip packager and tester, yesterday said its revenue last month grew 4.35 percent year-on-year and 10.8 percent month-on-month to NT$23.92 billion. However, total revenue in the first eight months still shrank 5 percent to NT$170.47 billion from the same period last year, the company said.

ELECTRONICS

Lite-On revenue rises 18%

Electronics component maker Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$21.05 billion for last month, representing a rise of 18 percent annually and 9 percent monthly. The figures are the company’s best monthly showing for five years, it said. With stable order intakes for the company’s core businesses, such as optoelectronics, IT and storage applications, Lite-On said its cumulative sales for the first eight months reached NT$144.01 billion, an increase of 4 percent from a year earlier.

CHIPMAKERS

Epistar posts 15.43% surge

LED chipmaker Epistar Corp (晶電) yesterday reported its revenue last month grew 15.43 percent year-on-year to NT$2.21 billion. On a monthly basis, revenue increased 1.37 percent, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Epistar said rising average selling prices and growing demand for TV backlights boosted the firm’s revenue last month, adding that orders for infrared applications used in automobiles and electronics billboards also contributed. In the first eight months, combined revenue dropped 2.5 percent to NT$17 billion from last year’s NT$17.44 billion, the filing showed.

FLASH MEMORY

Phison stock gains support

NAND flash controller supplier Phison Electronics Corp (群聯) yesterday said major clients, including memory module supplier Kingston Technology Corp (金士頓), and 168 component suppliers have bought Phison shares to show their support for the company. Ruentex Group (潤泰集團) chairman Samuel Yin (尹衍樑) also purchased Phison shares, after the company was raided in an embezzlement probe last month, Phison said in a statement. Phison shares advanced 2.49 percent to NT$226 yesterday.

BANKING

Hua Nan to open Manila arm

State-run Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) yesterday said it has received approval from the Philippine central bank to set up a branch in the Southeast Asian country. Its branch in Manila would become its 14th overseas branch. Hua Nan plans to use the branch to service Taiwanese businesses in the Philippines, while working to tap local customers based on its past experience in helping small and medium-sized businesses, the bank said in a statement.