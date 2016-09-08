Kingshine Entertainment targets Taiwanese market

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Kingshine Entertainment Inc. (鑫盛傳媒), which primarily develops and markets intellectual property in China, yesterday said that it plans to increase its presence in Taiwan.

The company announced that it would be among financial backers of a sequel to Gatao, a Taiwanese gangster movie, with a commitment of nearly NT$10 million (US$320,102).

Producers are aiming to begin shooting the film early next year, Kingshine said.

In addition, the company would explore other content formats for the Taiwanese market, while remaining upbeat about the consumption of entertainment media in China, a market it estimates is worth more than 50 billion yuan (US$7.5 billion) per year, it said.

“We have begun accelerating development of four new intellectual properties since the second half began, and the new projects are expected become our primary revenue drivers over the next three years,” Kingshine spokeswoman Joanna Teng (鄭秀珍) said.

The company aims to maximize the value of the properties it acquires, Teng said.

To do so, the company buys the rights to popular works by Chinese authors and develops drama series and feature films, which it licenses to TV stations and content streaming platforms, she said.

While the company now collaborates with Chinese financial backers and production companies, it is aiming to enhance its in-house directing, casting and production capabilities, Teng said.

With regards to the Chinese market, Teng said that companies must carefully navigate the country’s political landscape, referencing a ban on imports of South Korean content.

In addition, content must pass Beijing’s stringent regulatory guidelines or face being barred from broadcast.

“Chinese regulators are against content depicting ghosts and supernatural themes, but find monsters acceptable,” Teng said.

“Gatao 2 will not be available in the Chinese market due to its depiction of gangsters, and there are other cultural differences in what is considered comedy in the two markets,” she added.

Teng said that Taiwanese and Chinese counterparts often collaborate and play to each others’ strengths.

While China excels at big production-value drama and martial arts content, the subtle “Taiwanese touch” and directing style in romantic work remains highly prized by Chinese audiences, Teng said.

Kingshine is scheduled to debut on the Taipei Exchange’s Emerging Stock Board before the end of the year.

The company reported net income for last year of NT$10.52 million, representing earnings per share of NT$2.47, on sales of NT$58 million.

In the first half, aggregate sales totaled NT$48 million, it said.