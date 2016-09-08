Credit Suissev tips company profits to decline 2%

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Credit Suisse Group AG yesterday estimated that Taiwanese companies would see their profits decline by 2 percent this year from last year, even though the local stock market is the third-best performing in Asia, after Thailand and Indonesia.

“Accumulated profits among Taiwanese firms have declined 8 percent year-to-date from the same period last year,” Credit Suisse’s Taiwan market strategist Chung Hsu (許忠維) said at a news conference in Taipei for the 16th Credit Suisse Asian Technology Conference.

Hsu attributed the decline partly to the 5 percent year-to-date appreciation in the New Taiwan dollar and the nation’s feeble exports.

Taiwanese firms’ earnings would decline by 2 percent for each 1 percent of appreciation in the NT dollar, he said.

According to Credit Suisse data, earnings of Taiwanese companies dropped 28 percent and 10 percent in the first and second quarters respectively, with an estimated rebound of 18 percent in the third quarter.

“Profits are expected to increase 31 percent in the fourth quarter, given a relatively low base last year,” Hsu said. “The earnings growth would become stable by the end of this year, which could lend support to the nation’s stock market.”

The benchmark TAIEX gained 0.84 percent to reach 9,259.07 points yesterday.

Credit Suisse is more optimistic about Taiwanese companies’ earnings outlook for next year, citing a recovery in the global semiconductor sector so far this year.

Randy Abrams, Credit Suisse’s head of equities research in Taiwan, said that the semiconductor industry’s performance this year is anticipated to rebound from a weak year last year.

Upstream semiconductor companies’ sales are expected to grow by 4.8 percent this year, compared with last year’s 1.4 percent annual growth, Credit Suisse said.

Abrams said Taiwan’s semiconductor companies might benefit from the increasing shipments of Chinese-made smartphones in the 4G era, while automative electronic applications and virtual-reality products are also seen as future profit drivers.