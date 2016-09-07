Australian dollar rises after interest rate left unchanged

AFP, TOKYO

The Australian dollar jumped yesterday as the nation’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged at a record low.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has cut rates twice in the past four months, including by 25 basis points last month, in a bid to boost sluggish inflation as the economy transitions towards non-resources growth after a mining investment boom.

However, the RBA yesterday left borrowing costs at 1.50 percent, a widely expected decision as the bank waits to judge the impact of previous cuts.

The Australian dollar jumped 0.9 percent to US$0.765 in Tokyo after the decision.

The greenback was trading in a narrow range after the previous day’s drop with doubts over a US interest rate hike this month dominating the market’s focus.

Dealers were still unsure about the ramifications of data released on Friday last week that showed a healthy increase in US jobs — indicating an improving economy — but not strong enough to justify an imminent rate rise.

The US dollar yesterday bought ￥103.37, down from ￥103.44 on Monday, and well down from the levels close to ￥104 seen at the end of last week. The euro was at US$1.1166 against US$1.1191.

Markets are also weighing comments from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda who on Monday repeated a pledge to unleash fresh measures if necessary and waved off talk of scaling back on its massive easing policy.

However, he also acknowledged the downside of the bank’s negative rate policy, a plan designed to spur lending, but which has hurt commercial banks’ profits.

Kuroda gave few concrete hints about the bank’s plans when it holds a two-day meeting starting on Sept. 20.