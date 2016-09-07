Staff writer, with agencies

LIGHTING

Lextar posts higher sales

Lextar Corp (隆達), an LED chip manufacturing arm of AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), on Monday said its sales last month expanded year-on-year and month-on-month on the back of the increasing demand for LED backlight units and lighting applications due to the traditional peak season. Revenue was NT$1.18 billion (US$37.6 million) last month, up 2.56 percent year-on-year and 13.46 percent month-on-month, the company said in a press statement. However, Lextar’s accumulated revenue in the first eight months of this year fell 1.37 percent to NT$9.21 billion, compared with NT$9.34 billion last year, according to the company’s data. Lextar said it would continue to focus on producing backlight units used in higher-end panels to seek higher profitability.

BANKING

More investment planned

Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (渣打台灣銀行) yesterday said that it would continue to invest in Taiwan as its parent company implements its “bank 3.0” transition toward the digitization of financial services. Taiwan has risen to the banks’ top three overseas markets in terms of earnings, along with Hong Kong and Singapore. It plans to upgrade a number of its branches with enhanced digital services before the end of this year, the company said. The branches are to be staffed by 60 newly accredited branch sales and service executives, who have received nine months of training in digital financial services. “We plan to improve our coverage of the mass markets by leveraging the cost advantages of digitized services, as well as enhancing priority advisory services for our high-net-worth clients,” head of retail banking Kate Lin (林素真) said.

INSURANCE

Shin Kong to sell life stake

Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控) yesterday announced that its board of directors has approved a plan to sell its 25 percent stake in Shin Kong-HNA Life Insurance Co Ltd (新光海航人壽), a joint venture it established with China’s HNA Group (海航集團) in 2009, to a number of Chinese asset-management firms for about 375 million yuan (US$56.15 million). In November last year, Chinese regulators ordered the venture to halt new-policy sales as its claim-paying ability was inadequate. Shin Kong said that the shortcoming was caused by delayed capital allocations from HNA Group.

ELECTRONICS

Phison pretax profit surges

Phison Electronics Corp (群聯), a NAND flash controller supplier, yesterday said its pretax profit surged 20.08 percent year-on-year to an historical high of NT$592 million. That translated into earnings per share of NT$3. Phison said rising demand for solid-state disk storage and controllers for consumer electronics helped boost last month’s pretax profit and revenue. Phison expects operations to improve next quarter due to seasonal uptick in demand. In the first eight months, pretax profit rose 6.56 percent year-on-year to NT$3.33 billion, the company said.

PANEL MAKERS

Innolux borrows NT$35bn

Innolux Corp (群創), the nation’s largest LCD panel maker, yesterday said it had inked a syndicated loan worth NT$35 billion with 15 local lenders, including Bank of Taiwan (台灣銀行) and CTBC Bank Co (中國信託銀行). It is one of the largest loans arranged by a local electronics firm this year. The firm plans to use the loan to repay debt, replenish operational spending and finance the development of new technology.