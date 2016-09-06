Softbank’s debt nears Moody’s downgrade level

Bloomberg

Softbank Group Corp’s debt — which is set to swell as its latest global acquisition became effective yesterday — is nearing a level at which Moody’s Investors Service has said it will consider a rating downgrade.

The Japanese wireless carrier’s purchase of British semiconductor designer ARM Holdings PLC for about US$32 billion looks set to add to group debt, which at US$115 billion on March 31 is five times its adjusted earnings, according to Moody’s.

The rating company says any sustained climb above 5.5 times could be a “downward trigger” on its evaluation.

“I’d expect it will go up higher than our expectations, so that reflects relatively negatively on overall credit,” Motoki Yanase, an analyst at Moody’s in Tokyo, said in an interview.

While exceeding the trigger does not result in an immediate ratings downgrade, if sustained, it increases the chances of one and Moody’s will have to watch to see how Softbank can “deleverage over the next few years,” Yanase said.

Softbank will issue at least ￥350 billion (US$3.4 billion) in subordinated bonds to mainly individuals this month, and is marketing additional tranches of debt to institutional investors as it faces about ￥1.7 trillion in bond redemptions to the end of 2018.

While the company’s share price is rallying and the cost of insuring its bonds from non-payment is falling, the Bloomberg Default-Risk Model signals deterioration in the firm’s creditworthiness this year.

Hiroe Kotera, a spokeswoman for Softbank in Tokyo, declined to comment.

Softbank’s share price has climbed 14 percent since the start of the year, and the cost to insure against a default on its bonds has almost halved to 132.5 basis points in the same period. Even so, the risk of non-payment in the coming 12 months has risen to 0.5 percent from about 0.3 percent at the start of the year, according to the Bloomberg default risk model, which tracks metrics including share price, debt and cash flow. Its borrowings stood at the equivalent of about US$120 billion as of June 30.

Moody’s has a “Ba1” rating on Softbank, its highest speculative grade, and a “B3” rating on its US subsidiary Sprint Corp, five levels lower. The Japanese company is selling hybrid bonds this month with maturities of 25 years or longer that are callable.

The company plans to price 27-year bonds at a yield of 3.4 percent to 3.6 percent on Friday, according to a statement from Softbank last month.

Japan Credit Rating Agency Ltd. and S&P Global Ratings last month said they would count 50 percent of the bond sales toward equity, and the issuance supports their respective ratings of Tokyo-based Softbank.

Yanase said there is a “very high hurdle” for it to count the deal as having any equity content, as it does not provide such partial credits to company rated at non-investment grade.

Makiko Yoshimura, an analyst at S&P in Tokyo, said in an interview that she expects Softbank’s debt-to-earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization to improve because of the hybrid debt sale.

JCR reaffirmed Softbank’s rating at “A-” last month, citing factors, including an improvement in earnings at Sprint, the strength of Softbank’s domestic telecoms business and the hybrid securities.

“Although it is good to have lower-ranked securities in the capital structure, it is going to be a part of total debt anyway,” Yanase said. “It is going to increase the total leverage so that is certainly credit negative.”