Hanjin moves to resolve cargo chaos

AP, SEOUL

Financially troubled Hanjin Shipping Co will seek stay orders in dozens of countries this week to help minimize disruptions caused by its slide into bankruptcy proceedings, the South Korean Financial Services Commission (FSC) said yesterday.

Hanjin, the nation’s largest ocean container shipper, will seek bankruptcy protection in 43 countries, including Canada, Germany and Britain, commission officials said.

The measure is aimed at “minimizing the cases where Hanjin Shipping’s vessels are being seized in foreign countries,” the South Korean government said in a statement jointly released by several ministries, including the FSC.

Hanjin last week said that one ship had been seized by its owner in Singapore. South Korea will ask each country to expedite the “stay order” process, it said.

Hanjin sought bankruptcy protection in the US and South Korea last week.

Company spokeswoman Park Eun-hye confirmed Hanjin was moving to protect its assets, but refused to specify in how many countries, beyond the US and South Korea.

She said Hanjin would release an update on the number of ships being held by creditors later yesterday.

With its assets frozen, its ships are being refused permission to offload or take on containers at ports worldwide, out of concern tugboat pilots or stevedores would not be paid.

Hanjin said that of the 141 ships it operates, 68 were not operating normally, were stranded or seized, as of Sunday.

The South Korean giant represents nearly 8 percent of the trans-Pacific trade volume for the US market, and with Hanjin’s container ships marooned offshore, major retailers were scrambling to work out contingency plans to get their merchandise into stores.

Hanjin, the world’s seventh-largest ocean shipper, is part of the Seoul-based Hanjin Group, a huge, family-dominated conglomerate that also includes Korean Air.

Global demand and trade have suffered since the 2008 recession, but shipping lines continued to build more and larger vessels. That weaker trade and overcapacity have sent ocean shipping rates plunging in recent years.

Hanjin struggled with debts and losses for years. Last week, creditors led by the Korea Development Bank rejected a plan by Hanjin Group to spend another 500 billion won (US$447.2 million) to rescue the shipping firm, way short of Hanjin Shipping’s more than 6 trillion won in debts.

The government said it is preparing to have rival Hyundai Merchant Marine buy out Hanjin’s vessels.

FSC Chairman Yim Jong-yong pushed Hanjin to urgently resolve problems over freight stranded at sea, urging its major shareholders and Cho Yang-ho, chairman of Hanjin Group and Korean Air Lines, to take responsibility.

He promised Hanjin support in sorting out its problems.

“What’s most desirable, of course, is for Hanjin Shipping to revive itself, but in the view of many experts, that possibility is low,” Yonhap quoted Yim as saying.

Hanjin’s share price plummeted about 30 percent early yesterday, but a flurry of buying spurred by hopes for government help for the company helped erase some of the losses. It closed down 13.7 percent at 1,070 won.

“The government asked Hanjin Group to pay some overdue fees and payments to resolve outstanding cargo issues, saying that it can help,” Mirae Asset Daewoo Securities analyst Ryu Jae-hyun said. “That raised expectations.”