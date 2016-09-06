New Jamie Oliver outlet seeks staff

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

British celebrity chef and restaurateur Jamie Oliver is to enter Taiwan’s market in November and the Hong Kong company that operates his Jamie’s Italian restaurants in the region is holding a recruitment drive this week.

“This is a great opportunity for talented locals to be part of one of the most exciting brands to ever come out of the UK and to grow with it,” said Hong Kong-based Big Cat Group, which runs Jamie’s Italian outlets in Hong Kong and China

The recruitment drive, which opens tomorrow and runs through Friday, is looking for a variety of employees: chefs, hosts, bartenders, waiters and dishwashers.

It is especially interested in finding a senior sous chef who can carry Oliver’s spirit, someone who can pick up “Jamie’s twist” to each dish and blend in the authentic Italian taste, the company said.

The 41-year Oliver is known around the world for his healthy English cuisine, television shows, cookbooks and restaurants.

The first local outlet is scheduled to open in November at Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store’s (新光三越百貨) Xinyi A11 outlet, Big Cat said.

“The recruitment will emphasize a fun and interactive process that differs from the traditional interviews… At Jamie’s Italian, we’re all about creating fresh, delicious and affordable food that’s made with the best quality ingredients and, with a Jamie Oliver twist,” the company said.

The first Jamie’s Italian opened in 2008 in Oxford, England, when Jamie and his mentor, Gennaro Contaldo, decided to create a restaurant offering delicious, affordable and accessible Italian cuisine.

Their aim was to share everything they love most about Italian cooking — fresh, sustainable ingredients, bold flavors and family-style sharing and dining.

There are now 42 Jamie’s Italian outlets in the UK and 24 around the world, including Dubai, Australia and Singapore.