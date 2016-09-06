Chinese demand, Broadcom’s exit lift Realtek’s sales

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱), which supplies Wi-Fi and TV chips, yesterday reported its highest monthly sales in eight months, thanks to increasing demand from China and the exit of rival Broadcom Corp.

Revenue last month amounted to NT$3.46 billion (US$109.8 million), rising 9.15 percent from July’s NT$3.17 billion and 34.6 percent from NT$2.57 billion in the same month last year, according to the company’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

“We have been seeing Realtek benefit from the China networking demand and Broadcom’s exit of low-margin Wi-Fi business earlier this year,” Credit Suisse analyst Randy Abrams said in a report released on Tuesday last week.

Realtek has multiple growth drivers, which should help boost its revenue by more than 20 percent this year, Abrams said.

Realtek made NT$31.75 billion in revenue last year.

Major growth drivers include demand from telecom operators for Wi-Fi and switch chips, order gains in TV chips from a South Korean TV brand and Wi-Fi chip upgrade demand to the 802.11ac standard for PCs, broadband and set-top boxes, according to the report.

Abrams upgraded RealTek to “outperform” from “neutral.”

Capital Investment Management Corp (群益投顧) expects Realtek to grow its revenue by 23.6 percent annually this year to NT$39.24 billion.

Sales from communications-related chips is expected to increase by a double-digit percentage this year, supported by rising demand for networking equipment in China, which is deploying infrastructure, Capital Investment said in a report.

More than 60 percent of Realtek’s revenue comes from the communication segment, the report said.

The investment consultant has a “neutral” rating on Realtek, saying that the stock’s price-to-earnings ratio has reached the upper band of its historical range.

The stock is trading at about 17 times its earnings per share, Capital Investment said.

Separately, Siliconware Precision Industry Co (SPIL, 矽品精密), the world’s No. 3 chip packager and tester, yesterday reported a mild 1.6 percent increase in revenue for last month to NT$7.43 billion from July’s NT$7.32 billion.

That was the best August in the company’s history, SPIL said.

On an annual basis, revenue last month climbed 10.7 percent from NT$6.71 billion.

Smaller rival chip packager and tester King Yuan Electronics Co (京元電子) yesterday reported record-high monthly sales for last month at NT$1.82 billion.

That represented a 1.1 percent monthly growth from NT$1.8 billion in July, or an annual expansion of 25.5 percent from NT$1.45 billion in August last year.

King Yuan is expected to grow revenue by 6 percent sequentially this quarter to NT$5.76 billion and an all-time high of NT$19.89 billion for the full year, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) analyst Andrew Chen (陳治宇) said.

Chen attributed the growth to increasing orders from China’s Hisilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體), which supplies smartphone chips only to its parent company, Huawei Technologies Co (華為).

King Yuan also landed a new client, Intel Corp, and is expected to ramp up production for the US firm in the second half, Chen said.

He expects 4 percent of King Yuan’s second-half sales will come from Intel.