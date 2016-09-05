Japanese councilors support Taiwanese involvement in ICAO

Staff writer, with CNA

More than 100 Japanese councilors yesterday expressed support for Taiwan’s participation in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and other international organizations, and welcomed the nation’s contributions to such bodies.

The support from a national association of Taiwan-friendly Japanese councilors was set forth in the Wakayama Statement, which was released by Fujio Endo, the head of the group, on the opening day of a Taiwan-Japan exchange meeting in Wakayama City in Japan’s Kansai region.

The statement said that there are close exchanges between Taiwanese and Japanese.

To boost such interactions, the association will promote cooperation between Japan’s local government-administered entities and Taiwanese cities, it said.

As the number of Taiwan-Japan personnel exchanges has reached 6 million per year, for the sake of aviation safety, the association supports the nation’s membership of the ICAO and other organizations, the statement said.

The meeting included about 130 Japanese councilors, as well as a 47-member Taiwanese delegation headed by Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷).