Oil jumps on Putin remarks, gold gains on US jobs

AFP, NEW YORK and Bloomberg

Oil futures rose on Friday following remarks from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said he believed Moscow and other producing nations should freeze output to stabilize oil prices.

The statements ran counter to views attributed the day before to Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak that appeared to cast doubt on the need for any production freeze. Putin and Novak were also quoted on Friday as saying that Russian production would increase this year.

In New York, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate for delivery next month rose US$1.28 to close at US$44.44. North Sea Brent, also for delivery next month, gained US$1.38, settling at US$46.83 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange in London.

OPEC is scheduled to convene late this month in Algeria and oil prices have fluctuated on speculation that the cartel could agree to limit supply.

In an interview with Bloomberg published on Friday, Putin said he believed Russia and OPEC, which together produce half the world’s oil, should agree to freeze production and that any disagreement with Iran over the issue could be overcome.

Iran has pledged to increase its production to pre-sanctions levels of 4 million barrels per day.

“From the viewpoint of economic sense and logic, then it would be correct to find some sort of compromise,” Putin told Bloomberg. “I am confident that everyone understands that.”

Efforts to reach a similar agreement collapsed in April ,when top producer Saudi Arabia balked at Iran’s insistence on returning to prior output levels.

Meanwhile, gold futures gained, reducing a weekly decline, after US employment data missed estimates, boosting the metal’s appeal as a haven.

Payrolls rose by 151,000 last month following a 275,000 gain in July, a US Department of Labor report showed on Friday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey called for 180,000.

Gold is up 25 percent this year as uncertainty in US growth pushed the US Federal Reserve to consider holding off raising interest rates this year, and as the Brexit left traders considering an economic slowdown in Europe. Higher rates reduce the appeal of gold, which does not pay interest or offer returns like assets such as bonds or equities.

“Traders are bidding up gold because they think the jobs number isn’t strong enough to justify two rate hikes this year,” Phil Streible, a senior market strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago, said by telephone.

Gold futures for December delivery gained 0.7 percent to settle at US$1,326.70 an ounce at 1:47pm on the Comex in New York, erasing a weekly loss.

Before the release of the jobs report, the metal was little changed as it headed for a second straight weekly decline. On Thursday, it touched the lowest since June 24, the day prices surged on demand for a haven following the Brexit vote.

Other precious metals:

Silver for December delivery rose 2.2 percent to US$19.366 an ounce on the Comex.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, platinum and palladium also gained.

Holdings in bullion-backed exchange traded funds fell 4.7 tonnes to 2,016.6 tonnes on Thursday, the lowest in a month.