Economists find fresh challenges in Silicon Valley

By Steve Lohr / NY Times News Service

For eight years, Peter Coles had an economist’s dream job at Harvard Business School.

His research focused on the design of efficient markets, an important and growing field that has influenced such things as US Treasury bill auctions and decisions on who receives organ transplants. He even got to work with Alvin Roth, who won a Nobel Prize in economic science in 2012.

However, prestige was not enough to keep Coles at Harvard. In 2013, he moved to the San Francisco Bay Area. He now works at Airbnb, the online lodging marketplace, one of a number of tech companies luring economists with the promise of big sets of data and big salaries.

Silicon Valley is turning to the dismal science in its never-ending quest to squeeze more money out of old markets and build new ones. In turn, the economists say they are eager to explore the digital world for fresh insights into timeless economic questions of pricing, incentives and behavior.

“It’s an absolute candy store for economists,” Coles said.

The pay, of course, is a lot better than you would find in academia, where economists typically earn US$125,000 to US$150,000 a year. In tech companies, pay for a Ph.D. economist will usually come in at more than US$200,000 a year, the companies say. With bonuses and stock grants, compensation can easily double in a few years. Senior economists who manage teams can make even more.

Businesses have been hiring economists for years. Usually, they are asked to study macroeconomic trends — topics like recessions and currency exchange rates — and help their employers deal with them.

However, what the tech economists are doing is different: Instead of thinking about national or global trends, they are studying the data trails of consumer behavior to help digital companies make smart decisions that strengthen their online marketplaces in areas like advertising, movies, music, travel and lodging.

Tech outfits, including giants like Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft and up-and-comers like Airbnb and Uber, hope that sort of improved efficiency means more profit.

Understanding how digital markets work is getting a lot of attention now, Google chief economist Hal Varian said.

However, “I thought it was fascinating years ago,” he added.

Varian, 69, is the godfather of the tech industry’s in-house economists. Once a well-known professor at the University of California, Berkeley, Varian showed up at Google in 2002, part-time at first, but soon became an employee. He helped refine Google’s AdWords marketplace, where advertisers bid to have their ads shown on search pages, based on the words users type into Google’s search engine.

Google’s insight was to avoid giving the best ad placement to the highest bidder. Varian worked to develop a different model for ad placement, calculating the probability that a user will click on an ad and find the ad relevant. It was a classic example of smart market design.

Since then, Varian and his team have applied their economic perspective to Google’s ad markets, the company’s unusual auction for its initial public offering, bidding strategies for wireless spectrum, patent auctions and purchases, and models for new businesses like driverless cars.

For the moment, Amazon seems to be the most aggressive recruiter of economists. It even has an Amazon Economists Web site for soliciting resumes. In a video on the site, Amazon chief economist Patrick Bajari says the economics team has contributed to decisions that have had “multibillion-dollar impacts” for the company.