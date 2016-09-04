Central banks near limit to spur growth: OECD

Reuters, HANGZHOU, China

The world’s central banks are “pretty close” to the limits of their ability to stimulate economies, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Angel Gurria said on Saturday.

In the absence of “breakthrough, collective” policies, global growth is likely to remain weak, Gurria said in an interview with Reuters ahead of a meeting of leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies, the G20, in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

“We have left our good central bankers to do all the heavy lifting,” Gurria said. “It has to be like a relay. Continued accommodative monetary policy, and then you get to the second relay like in the four-by-100s and the baton passes.”

“Now you need to get it to the finance ministers, to the economy ministers, to the trade ministers, to the technology ministers, the science ministers, the education ministers, the competition ministers. Now is the big time for structural change,” he said.

Echoing remarks by Chinese deputy minister of finance on Friday, Gurria said that a combination of coordinated monetary, fiscal and structural adjustment policies are necessary to revive growth worldwide, including in China.

However, he was relatively upbeat on the outlook for China’s growth, despite a rising debt burden and mixed progress on tackling low efficiency and overcapacity in key state-owned sectors.

Gurria said that China likely could continue growing at about 6.5 to 7 percent during its five-year plan period to 2020 without major distortions in the structure of the economy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday said that China had the confidence and ability to maintain a medium-to-high rate of economic growth as it undergoes reform, and it would honor its commitments to cut overcapacity with action.

Speaking to a business forum on the eve of the G20 summit, Xi said the G20 should combine monetary and fiscal policies with structural reforms to promote growth, and warned that isolationism could not resolve problems faced by the global economy.