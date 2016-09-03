Staff writer

BANKING

Central bank to mull rates

The central bank yesterday announced that it is to hold its quarterly board meeting on Sept. 29. The central bank, which has cut interest rates four times since September last year, has reportedly been debating whether to cut interest rates again to help boost the nation’s economy. However, if the US central bank’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, which is to meet on Sept. 20 and 21, decides to raise rates, it might increase the chance of staying put rather than cutting rates for Taiwan’s monetary authorities at the quarterly meeting later this month, market watchers said.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai shares up 1.85%

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) rose 1.85 percent with more than 158.45 million shares traded, as investors snatched up the company’s shares yesterday. The number of shares changing hands was the largest volume of an individual stock on the Taipei Stock Exchange yesterday and marked the biggest trading volume for Hon Hai since Dec. 17, 2012. Hon Hai is to spend more than NT$62.55 billion (US$1.97 billion) to distribute a NT$5 dividend — a cash dividend of NT$4 per share and a 0.1 percent stock dividend — to shareholders on Oct. 7. Chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) is expected to receive almost NT$7.7 billion in dividends, based on his more than 1.92 billion shares in the company, according to the firm’s filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

ENERGY

Taipower names president

Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) yesterday named vice president Chung Bin-li (鐘炳利) as the state-run utility’s new president. Chung said his priority is to maintain the stability of power supply in Taiwan. While the nation might not face an electricity shortage this winter, the supply situation might be “slightly” more restrained than in the past few years as Taipower plans to carry out annual inspections and maintenance on some power generation units in the period, Chung said. Those units could return to work and support the electricity supply in summer next year, he said.

COMPUTERS

IBM eyes new Taiwan center

IBM Corp yesterday announced the establishment of a new Client Innovation Center in Taiwan, which is to focus on helping the nation introduce advanced applications in the area of cognitive computing, big data analytics, blockchain, Internet of Things, financial technology and agile practices. IBM said the facility also aims to enable Taiwan’s industrial transformation, helping local businesses fast-track the nation’s initiatives such as bank 3.0, industry 4.0 or retail 4.0 and deliver high-value services. The center will recruit software development and innovation professionals, including programmers, user experience designers, software architects, business analysts and consultants, the company said in a statement.

SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC touts microcontrollers

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, on Thursday said it would collaborate with Japan’s Renesas Electronics Corp to produce microcontrollers using its 28-nanometer embedded flash technology, targeting next-generation “green” and autonomous vehicles. The automotive microcontrollers are set for sample shipments next year and for mass production in 2020, TSMC said in a statement. TSMC shares gained 0.58 percent yesterday to close at NT$174.50 in Taipei trading.