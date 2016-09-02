Asian factories hobbled by soft demand

Reuters, SINGAPORE

Asia’s factories showed few signs of returning to health last month, as torpid activity in the region’s biggest economies, China and Japan, suggested world demand remained fitful at best even as global policymakers scrambled to restore momentum.

However, Taiwan was a surprising outlier with activity expanding at the fastest pace in one-and-a-half years.

Still, broad-based weakness in external demand called for further policy support, including interest rate cuts, analysts said.

Coming a week after the US posted sluggish second-quarter growth, Asia’s uninspiring manufacturing surveys might give US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pause for thought ahead of a Fed meeting on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 to decide whether or not to raise interest rates.

Moreover, the still-unknown impact of Britain’s shock decision in June to quit the EU is seen chilling already soft consumption, leaving factories struggling to clear their goods.

In China, the world’s second-biggest economy, factory activity showed scant growth.

The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) ticked up to 50.4 last month, compared with the previous month’s 49.9 and just above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

However, the private Caixin version of the PMI, which covers a greater share of smaller firms, showed activity stagnated last month with the index at 50, from an unexpectedly upbeat 50.6 in July.

“Downward pressure on China’s economy remains and government support to stabilize growth must continue,” Zhong Zhengsheng (鍾正生), director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group, said in a note accompanying the Caixin PMI report.

Indeed, with central banks almost exhausting their monetary policy support, governments in Asia have increased fiscal stimulus although underlying demand in many of the region’s export-reliant economies remain weak.

“A still subdued external demand environment and fading policy pass-throughs is weighing on aggregate demand in the region,” Morgan Stanley senior economist Chetan Ahya said. “In the near-term, the growth trajectory will depend on the trend in external demand, and monetary and fiscal policy response.”

In Japan, while manufacturing activity showed signs of steadying, the IHS Markit/Nikkei PMI was still in contraction at 49.5 last month versus 49.3 in July.

Export orders continued to fall, even as output increased for the first time in six months, backing expectations the Bank of Japan will need to offer more stimulus on top up its already massive easings to revive a sputtering economy.

The pressure on Japanese policymakers was underscored by separate data showing Japanese business expenditure fell between April and June from the previous quarter.

Conditions were even more gloomy in South Korea, a bellwether for global demand. An extended slide in exports put manufacturers in Asia’s fourth-largest economy to the sword, with the PMI contracting at its fastest pace in a year.

Other data showing South Korean exports rebounded last month was seen as an aberration due to two extra working days this year.

“Given Korea acts as a harbinger for the rest of Asia, we believe Asia’s cycle is now headed for another down-move,” RBS Asia economist Vaninder Singh said in a note to clients.

The situation in Malaysia was no better, with manufacturing activity contracting at a quicker rate last month than in July.