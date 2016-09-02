Staff writer, with agencies

CHIPMAKERS

Epistar files lawsuit

Epistar Corp (晶電), the nation’s largest LED chipmaker, yesterday said it had filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Adamax Inc. In its complaint to the US District Court for the Northern District of California, Epistar said that the LED lighting products and technology of Newhouse Lighting — trademark of Adamax — infringed on six Epistar patents. It said it is seeking injunctive relief to stop further sales of the Newhouse Lighting products. The lawsuit is to protect Epistar’s research and development, as well as its patent rights, it said.

SOLAR PRODUCTS

Eversol loan extended

Solar wafer supplier Eversol Corp (旭晶能源) yesterday said it had received the nod from its creditor banks to extend a NT$4.05 billion (US$127.6 million) syndicated loan by one year to August next year. Eversol has to change the payment terms, as its financial situation has deteriorated amid an industry slump, the company said in a statement to the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corp. Eversol’s creditor banks include First Commercial Bank (第一銀行).

SHIPPING

Yang Ming offers help

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) yesterday told customers that it would take all measures necessary to minimize the effects of possible service disruptions caused by financially distressed South Korean shipper Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd. South Korea’s biggest container liner on Wednesday applied for court protection after reporting debt of 6.1 trillion won (US$5.44 billion) at the end of June. Hanjin and Yang Ming are members of the CKYHE alliance. Shippers have been grappling with a slump in global trade since the 2008 global financial crisis and the slowdown in China’s economy. Yang Ming said that while it cannot ensure all shipments will be free from disruptions, it would provide all possible assistance.

GAME MAKERS

Deposit mechanism planned

The Financial Supervisory Commission on Wednesday suggested a deposit mechanism in a bid to guarantee that tender offers are honored, prevent defaults and protect investors. The proposal came after a tender offer for gaming software developer XPEC Entertainment Inc (樂陞科技) fell apart on Tuesday. XPEC shares extended losses again yesterday, falling by another daily maximum to close at NT$63.2 on the Taipei Exchange after chairman Aaron Hsu’s (許金龍) plan for XPEC to buy back its own shares from the open market failed to restore investor confidence. The commission is to propose measures by the end of this month for a deposit mechanism, commission Chairman Ding Kung-wha (丁克華) said.

SECURITY

KGI acquires PT stake

KGI Securities Co (凱基證券) has acquired a 99 percent stake in Indonesia’s PT Hasta Dana Securities Indonesia from PT HD Capital Tbk, after KGI completed a cash transaction on Wednesday. KGI Securities, an arm of China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控), said the transaction, which was conducted through its Hong Kong subsidiary, KGI Capital Asia, was valued at NT$200 million. The acquired Indonesian brokerage will be renamed PT KGI Sekuritas Indonesia, KGI said yesterday. HDSI owns brokering and underwriting licenses in Indonesia and is a member of the Indonesia Stock Exchange.