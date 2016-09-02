Report says firms’ profitability down

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The profitability of Taiwan’s top 50 companies according to their revenue is weakening as the benefits of cheap oil and raw materials diminish and competition from nearby economies intensifies, Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) said yesterday.

The top 50 companies span different sectors and include technology hardware and semiconductor firms such as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Pegatron Corp (和碩), Quanta Computer Inc (廣達), Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電).

“External demand might not improve much this year, given the slow pace of global recovery,” Taiwan Ratings credit analyst Daniel Hsiao (蕭黎明) told a media briefing in Taipei.

Taiwan’s GDP and corporate sector are highly reliant on exports, particularly of electronics and petrochemical products, Hsiao said.

Local exporters are facing intensifying competition from nearby economies, which might have more favorable tariff rates and trade agreements with Taiwan’s key export markets in China and the US, he said.

Continued overcapacity and rising technology competition from China are making the situation worse, he said.

Efforts by the government to diversify export streams are unlikely to yield material benefits in the next one to two years, said Raymond Hsu (許智清), another ratings analyst.

Many of Taiwan’s top companies, particularly in the steel and chemicals sectors, have been investing in these countries over the past five years to avoid trade barriers in and out of ASEAN, Hsu said.

However, profit contributions from these countries remain limited, he said.

The political and economic environments in these emerging countries are not as stable as Taiwan, and language and cultural differences will add to business and financial risks, Hsu said.

“We believe it will take several years for companies to significantly increase their exposure to this region, despite the government’s encouragement,” Hsu said.

Taiwan Ratings analyst Dong Jin (董瑾) said local container carriers Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) and others might not benefit from the bankruptcy of South Korea’s Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd, because the shipping industry remains overcrowded and fragmented.

Stagnant demand in developed markets will continue to weigh on the sector at home and abroad, while bunker prices will stay low this year and move slightly up next year, Dong said.