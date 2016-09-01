Agencies

JAPAN

Factory output declines

The nation’s factory output stagnated in July from the previous month, data released yesterday showed in a further blow to the world’s third-largest economy. Industrial production showed no growth in July, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, after an expansion of 2.3 percent in June. Shipments increased 0.9 percent, the ministry said, a slower pace than the 1.7 percent expansion recorded the previous month.

UNITED STATES

Home prices lose steam

The pace of gains in home prices slowed in June, but solid demand and tight supplies should keep a floor on the market, analysts said on Tuesday. Prices for the top 20 cities edged 0.1 percent lower in June, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. The year-on-year rise was 5.1 percent, down from 5.3 percent in May. Price gains remained strongest in the northwest cities of Portland and Seattle. Denver, Colorado, was strong as well. Gains have been weakest in the east coast hubs of Washington and New York.

TECHNOLOGY

Dell, EMC complete merger

Dell Inc and EMC Corp are to complete the biggest technology merger in history next week, a deal that would bring together two leading providers of data-center and corporate computing equipment as they chase faster growth. The companies have received regulatory approval from China’s Ministry of Commerce, the last major hurdle in finalizing the deal, Dell and EMC said on Tuesday in a statement. The transaction, announced in October last year, is to close on Wednesday next week and the combined company is to begin operating under the name Dell Technologies.

STEEL

Tata evaluation key to deal

Thyssenkrupp AG and Tata Steel Ltd’s attempts to combine their European steel operations are centered on how to value Tata’s troubled UK assets, people familiar with the matter said. While Thyssenkrupp is open to integrating Tata’s British unit in the joint venture, the Essen, Germany-based company wants Tata to find a way to fund its UK pension-scheme obligations as a precondition, the people said. Tata wants to include the UK division in the Thyssenkrupp project, which would give it a bigger stake in the overall venture, one of the people said.

AUTOMAKERS

Mitsubishi scandal widens

The mileage scandal at Mitsubishi Motors Corp is widening after the Japanese government ordered sales halted on eight more models after finding mileage was falsely inflated. Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism on Tuesday said it carried out tests and found other models, including the Pajero SUV, had inflated mileage by as much as 8.8 percent, and on average 4.2 percent. The ministry said the cruise range on the i-MiEV electric car had also been overstated. No overseas models are affected.

AGRICULTURE

Potash, Agrium in talks

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, the world’s second-largest producer of its namesake fertilizer, and Agrium Inc are in talks about a merger of equals. Discussions are preliminary and there is no assurance that any transaction will be agreed on, the Canadian companies said in separate statements on Tuesday. A deal could be announced as soon as next week, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private.