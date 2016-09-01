Staff writer, with agencies

MANUFACTURING

String of contractions end

Taiwan’s manufacturing sector last month ended a 15-month contraction, as the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research’s (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) composite index for the local manufacturing sector showed a “yellow-blue light” for the month after growing 0.77 points from June to 10.59 points. The yellow-blue light was the first uptick after the index saw 15 months of blue lights, thanks to improving performance in trade, the institute said in a report yesterday. However, TIER Economic Forecasting Center director Gordon Sun (孫明德) said it was still too early to say whether the economy has rebounded based on one month’s data.

TEXTILES

Formosa to produce Gore-tex

Formosa Taffeta Co (福懋興業), a textile subsidiary of Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), yesterday said it has invested NT$160 million (US$5.043 million) to retrofit a plant to produce Gore-tex fabrics for US-based W.L. Gore & Associates Inc. This is the first time Gore has outsourced production of its Gore-tex fabrics, according to the joint statement. The plant, which is in Yuanlin County’s Douliu Township (斗六), is to begin operations next quarter, Formosa Taffeta said. Formosa Taffeta and Gore made the announcement on Monday after they launched the BumbleBee Project a year ago to build the plant.

TECHNOLOGY

HTC eyes investments

HTC Corp (宏達電) on Tuesday night announced that it would inject US$9 million into its subsidiary H.T.C. (B.V.I) to support it in carrying out strategic investments. In a separate filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, HTC Corp said it increased its strategic investment through H.T.C. (B.V.I.) in virtual-reality (VR) start-up Surgical Theater to a total of US$11 million and holds 21.09 percent stake in the start-up. This is the second time in a year that HTC Corp invested in the Cleveland, Ohio-based start-up. The VR start-up develops software that helps surgeons plan operations using VR technologies.

INSURERS

HK sales to China rise

Hong Kong’s insurance sales to Chinese residents more than doubled in the second quarter to a record, even as Chinese regulators took further steps to limit purchases of the products, which can serve as a way to sidestep Beijing’s capital controls. Mainland Chinese purchases of insurance and insurance-related investment policies in the three months ended June climbed to HK$16.9 billion (US$2.2 billion) from HK$7.1 billion a year earlier, according to numbers derived from first-half figures reported yesterday by the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance in Hong Kong. That compared with the previous high of HK$13.2 billion in the first quarter.

OIL

Japan-Saudi tie-up expected

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc and Mizuho Financial Group Inc this week plan to sign a non-binding agreement in Tokyo with Saudi Arabian Oil Co to expand lending to the state-run firm as it considers an initial public offering (IPO), people with knowledge of the matter said. The Tokyo-based lenders are seeking to get involved in the IPO of the oil firm known as Saudi Aramco, the people said. The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has asked the oil company to list its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, people with knowledge of the matter said earlier this week.