Advantest tips industry slowdown

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Chip testing equipment supplier Advantest Corp yesterday said growth in the global semiconductor industry would slow to a single-digit percentage this year from a double-digit expansion in past years because of a lack of new application processors for mobile phones.

“The smartphone market has plateaued this year,” Advantest Taiwan Inc chairman and president C.H. Wu (吳慶桓) said.

Wu said the semiconductor packing and testing industry will benefit from the launch of the mobile game Pokemon Go this year, with high-end technologies such as three-dimensional ICs and integrated fan-out offering further support to the industry.

In the next three years, the industry will continue to grow at a slower pace, driven by applications for the Internet of Things, connected vehicles and “smart” home appliances, he said.

“Future growth will come from new demand for low-power, high-speed and smaller chips,” he said.

Advantest, headquartered in Tokyo, counts Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE, 日月光), Siliconware Precision Industry Co (SPIL, 矽品) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) among its customers.

Wu downplayed any effects on Advantest, which has a 30 percent market share globally, of the merger of ASE and SPIL, but acknowledged that it could slightly dent the company’s profitability.

The Taiwanese market accounted for 18.2 percent of the company’s revenue of ￥40.7 billion (US$394.1 million) in the company’s fiscal first quarter, while China made up 3.4 percent, company data showed.

It will take time for China to catch up with Taiwan in terms of the semiconductor equipment market, the company said.

Advantest, which has more than 200 employees in Taiwan, set up a small research and development team in the nation earlier this year.

The company said it aims to roll out new equipment developed by the team by the end of this year.