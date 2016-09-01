Acer, Asustek unveil devices in Germany

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Acer Inc (宏碁) and Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) yesterday unveiled a wide range of new Internet of Things devices and PC products ahead of the IFA trade show that opens in Berlin tomorrow.

Acer chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) introduced the company’s first interactive wireless pet camera, Pawbo+, which is designed by its wholly owned subsidiary.

Chen told a news conference that the interactive camera, priced at US$169, will be available for customers in Taiwan, the US, Germany, Italy and Japan from today.

As part of Acer’s progress in its new businesses, Acer and Starbreeze AB began shipping their first StarVR head-mounted displays to IMAX Corp in preparation for the opening of the IMAX VR Center in Los Angeles later this year.

Following the production of a small number of StarVR HMD this year, Acer plans to begin mass production of the devices next year.

Acer is also to showcase a curved-screen Predator 21X gaming laptop and its latest Chromebook product line, including a convertible 13.3-inch Chromebook, at the show.

Asustek unveiled its latest generation of ZenWatch in a separate news conference in Berlin.

Unlike its previous generation of square-shaped ZenWatches, the new ZenWatch 3 is round and compatible with iOS and the Android operating systems, Asustek said.

The starting price for a ZenWatch 3 is 229 euros (US$255), higher than the starting price of its previous generation of watches, which sold for 149 euros.

However, Asustek did not disclose the launch date for ZenWatch 3.