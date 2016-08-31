No EU-US trade deal before Obama leaves office: Paris

Reuters and AFP, PARIS

Talks between the EU and the US over a free-trade deal are “bogged down” and there little chance of an agreement this year, French President Francois Hollande said yesterday.

In a speech to French ambassadors he added that he could not support an agreement that would be concluded before the end of US President Barack Obama’s mandate in January next year.

“The negotiations are bogged down, positions have not been respected, it’s clearly unbalanced,” Hollande said.

Earlier in the day, French Trade Minister Matthias Fekl said that he make the case that the European Commission shouldhalt the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) negotiations when EU trade ministers meeting in Bratislava next month.

Fekl told told RMC radio that the talks are weighted in favor of the Americans.

“The Americans give nothing or just crumbs ... that is not how negotiations are done between allies,” he said. “We need a clear and definitive halt to these negotiations in order to restart on a good foundation.”