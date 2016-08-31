Staff writer, with CNA

Report on Paytm denied

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday denied investing in Indian e-payment service provider Paytm. The companies’ statements came in the wake of media reports that many companies, including Hon Hai and MediaTek, participated in a US$300 million fundraising initiated by Paytm’s parent company, One97 Communications. Hon Hai said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange that it did not participate in the fundraising. MediaTek said in a separate filing that the reports were media speculation and that it would have informed investors if it has an investment target.

Delta to showcase energy

Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), a power system and energy-efficient solutions provider, yesterday said it would host the Delta Green Building Exhibition at the Huashan 1914 Creative Park in Taipei next month to showcase the company’s intelligent building designs, energy-saving technologies and techniques to retrofit existing buildings into “green” buildings. The concept of the exhibition was drawn from the company’s Delta21@COP21 sustainability campaign, which was launched during the UN Climate Change Conference last year, the company said in a statement.

Fitbit coming to Taiwan

Fitbit, the largest wearable brand in the world, yesterday said it plans to launch two of its fitness wristbands in Taiwan next month, marking its entry into the local market. The wearable device vendor said the latest Fitbit Charge 2 is able to monitor users’ heartbeat like previous models, but it can also measure users’ maximum oxygen uptake as they exercise. As for its Flex 2 model, the device is waterproof and ideal for swimmers who want to measure their fitness level, it said. Flex 2 is about 30 percent smaller than previous models. Fitbit’s devices are to be distributed by Chicony Electronics Co (群光電子). They will be available on online sale platforms Yahoo, PChome and momo, as well as be on display at brick-and-mortar retailers such as Tsann Kuen 3C (燦坤).

Pegatron denies overwork

Pegatron Corp (和碩) denied accusations made by China Labor Watch (CLW) that it was exploiting workers on its iPhone production lines in China. In a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Monday, the Taipei-based company said it has always followed rules limiting work to 60 hours a week. CLW, a New York-based non-profit organization that monitors working conditions in China, said in a report that a majority of employees in Pegatron’s Shanghai factory worked more than 80 hours a week. The report was released on Wednesday last week after an investigation that lasted from last year to this month. “Pegatron has a computerized management system in place, which is able to ensure that our employees do not work more than 60 hours a week,” the company said in the filing. CLW also accused Pegatron of cutting workers’ benefits. The Shanghai Municipal Government raised the minimum monthly wage from US$304 to US$330 in April, and Pegatron workers received a raise, the CLW said. “However, Pegatron managed to control labor costs by cutting benefits and having workers share insurance payments. As a result, workers’ total income decreased after the raise,” CLW said in a statement. Pegatron said it has always compensated its employees above the required minimum, but it did not address the accusation that it had cut workers’ benefits.