HTC likely to unveil new A9 flagship model at IFA

Staff writer, with CNA

HTC Corp (宏達電) plans to unveil its next flagship model — the HTC One A9 — at the IFA electronics trade show in Berlin next month in a bid to compete with the next generation of iPhones, tech blog VentureBeat said.

In a report posted on VentureBeat on Monday, blogger Evan Blass said HTC is about to launch a successor to its A9 flagship model at the IFA, the largest consumer electronics exhibition in Europe, which opens on Friday and runs through Wednesday next week.

The HTC A9, which was released last year, has been compared to Apple’s iPhone 6s, with some commentators pointing to several similarities.

“What’s most interesting about the alleged follow-up device is that HTC seems to have decided to pay homage to Apple naming conventions as well, dubbing the nearly aesthetically unchanged model the One A9s — the same nomenclature applied to so-called ‘tock’ year iPhones,” Blass said in his report.

Blass said the HTC A9s has a 5-inch display with a design in four colors — white, black, gold and silver blue.

“While some of the hardware elements have been repositioned — camera lenses, flash and sensors — the enclosure is very much identical to the One A9,” Blass said.

He said the sensor on the smartphone’s main camera will be unchanged at 13 megapixels (MP), while the sensor on the front will be changed from 4MP to 5MP.

Like the flagship HTC 10, which was unveiled in April, the HTC logo will be eliminated from the front of the A9s, Blass said.