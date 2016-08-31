Bai Chi drops XPEC share purchases

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Bai Chi Gan Tou Digital Entertainment Co (百尺竿頭數位娛樂) yesterday said it decided to scrap its plan to acquire 25.17 percent of XPEC Entertainment Inc’s (樂陞科技) stock because of the sharp drop in the share price over the past few months.

The announcement came one day before the deadline to complete the deal.

Bai Chi said it has authorized CTBC Bank Co (中國信託銀行) to return the XPEC shares it bought from investors before 9am today.

Bai Chi, a foreign company registered in Taiwan, is controlled by Japan’s Yoshiaki Kashino, and has paid-in capital of NT$50 million, according to Ministry of Economic Affairs data.

The company in June said it wanted to purchase a 25.71 percent stake in XPEC for NT$4.68 billion (US$147.54 million at the current exchange rate), or up to 38 million common shares at NT$128 per share.

However, since it initiated the offer, XPEX’s stock price has fluctuated amid speculation about the deal and is now down sharply, Bai Chi said.

Among the rumors was that Bai Chi would not be able to conclude the deal because it would not be able to find enough shareholders who wanted to sell their shares.

Shares of XPEC have plunged more than 25.83 percent in the past three months and closed at NT$78 in Taipei trading yesterday, down 39.06 percent from the proposed purchase price of NT$128 per share.

Given the large price difference, Bai Chi said its main backers decided not to conclude the deal.

In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, XPEC said it would sue Bai Chi for damaging its business reputation and it would assist any of its shareholders who wanted to file a class-action lawsuit against Bai Chi for damages and compensation.

XPEC said it would also consider launching a share buyback program to protect its shareholders’ interests and to support its stock price, since speculation might cause short selling.

The Financial Supervisory Commission said Bai Chi’s decision to drop its stock purchase plan was “malicious” and said that by failing to fulfill the acquisition in XPEC has contravened the Securities and Exchange Act (證券交易法) and should bear civil and criminal responsibilities.

The commission has asked the Securities and Futures Investors Protection Center to help investors who want to apply for civil compensation, the commission said in a news release.

The Investment Commission said its approval of Bai Chi’s planned acquisition in XPEC will remain valid until July 22 next year.

“That means the foreign company would not need to ask the commission’s approval if it plans to initiate another public tender offer before July next year,” commission Executive Secretary Emile Chang (張銘斌) said by telephone.

Additional reporting by Ted Chen