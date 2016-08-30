Agencies

LUXURY GOODS

Prada shares rise

Prada SpA shares yesterday rose as much as 15 percent in Hong Kong after chairman Carlo Mazzi forecast that the Italian luxury-goods maker will return to growth in sales and earnings next year, helped by cost-cutting and online expansion in Asia. This year “is a turning point and we are now firmly on the path to sustainable growth in revenues and earnings from as early as 2017,” Mazzi said on Friday in an conference call after the Hong Kong market closed. First-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization fell 25 percent to 330 million euros (US$370 million), dropping slightly less than analysts estimated. Prada said it aims to double its e-commerce sales in each of the next three years by increasing the number of categories it offers online, particularly shoes, and expanding its social media activities. The company plans to offer online sales across China, Hong Kong and Singapore by the end of next year, Mazzi said.

CHINA

Inspectors to push target

The State Council has launched a nationwide inspection to make sure this year’s economic growth target will be met, even as it presses ahead with structural reforms, Xinhua news agency said on Sunday. Some regions and government departments are not coordinating their policies well and some officials are lazy in their work, Xinhua said. Inspectors have been sent to the provinces, focusing on areas of maintaining steady economic growth, implementing major policy measures and “supply-side structural reforms,” as well as supporting investment projects and innovations, Xinhua said. The inspection, the third of its kind in recent years, aims to “keep economic growth within a reasonable range and ensure the main objectives and tasks of this year’s economic and social development will be completed” it said. The government set an annual economic growth of between 6.5 percent and 7 percent this year.

TRADE

EU-US talks ‘dead’: Berlin

German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economics and Labor Sigmar Gabriel on Sunday said that negotiations on a massive trade deal between the EU and the US were effectively dead in the water. “The talks with the US have de facto failed because we Europeans of course must not succumb to American demands,” he told public broadcaster ZDF. “Nothing is moving forward.” Negotiators from the US and the EU are in talks to finalize the proposed Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), which would create the world’s largest free-trade area. However, the negotiations have been bogged down over the terms of the agreement as well as Britain’s shock vote to leave the EU and rising opposition to the deal in France and Germany.

MANUFACTURING

Fiat flirts with Samsung

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV chief executive officer Sergio Marchionne is looking into a tie-up with Samsung Electronics Co, as automaker widens its search for a technology partner to gird against being left behind in the race to develop self-driving cars. “We have a very good relationship with Samsung, both as a supplier and as a potential strategic partner,” Marchionne said late on Saturday in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Rome. Samsung is in advanced talks to buy some or all of Fiat’s car-parts unit Magneti Marelli, people familiar with the matter said. Samsung is particularly interested in Marelli’s lighting, in-car entertainment and telematics business, the people said.