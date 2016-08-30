Pimco at odds with Goldman Sachs on Fed’s Janet Yellen as US rate bets rise

Bloomberg

US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s speech on Friday was hawkish enough for Goldman Sachs Group Inc to boost the odds of an interest-rate increase next month, while Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) said there was nothing of note in her remarks.

Bond traders agree with Goldman Sachs, with the market-implied probability of action next month rising after Yellen said in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that the case for tightening policy has strengthened.

The US bank now puts the “subjective odds” of a move next month at 40 percent from 30 percent previously, economists led by Jan Hatzius wrote in a note after Yellen’s address.

Futures indicate a 42 percent chance that the Fed will raise rates next month, up from 22 percent on Aug. 19 and zero in late June after the UK vote to leave the EU.

The odds of an increase by December have climbed to 65 percent from a low of 8 percent reached June 27, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

US economy watchers are turning their attention to a payrolls report later this week for signs of continued strength in the jobs market.

“I’m sure the Jackson Hole setting is lovely for this annual conference, but the chair did not want to make any real news, and she succeeded,” Richard Clarida, a global strategic adviser at Newport Beach, California-based Pimco, wrote in a client note.

Yellen’s remarks did not shed any light on “the near-term path for the normalization of interest rates, and the Fed’s longer-run inflation-targeting framework,” he said.

The two-year Treasury note yield was little changed at 0.84 percent as of 9am yesterday in London, according to Bloomberg Bond Trader data.

The two-year notes are relatively more sensitive to the outlook for monetary policy than longer-dated securities.

Treasuries trading was closed in London for a UK holiday.

With traders ramping up bets on a rate increase this year, the jump in yields on shorter maturities has outpaced longer-dated debt. As a result, the extra yield that 30-year bonds offer over two-year notes shrank to as little as 1.43 percentage points, which would be the lowest closing level since the end of 2007.

Yellen’s speech puts the spotlight on Friday’s labor report for this month, which is projected to show the economy added 180,000 jobs, following a gain of 255,000 last month.

The monthly labor force number has exceeded expectations in the past two readings, pointing to renewed vigor in the employment market.

“Unless we have a blow-up payrolls number on Friday, and strong data between now and the September meeting, she’ll probably go in December,” said John Gorman, head of non-yen rates trading for Asia and the Pacific at Nomura Holdings Inc in Tokyo.

“The short end of the curve is a bit on the dangerous side, because markets are still trying to decide whether the Fed is going to hike in September or December. Which means the two-year notes can sell off quite a lot,” he said.