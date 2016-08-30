Singapore gets approval to allow dual-class shares

Bloomberg

Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) has won approval from its listing advisory committee to allow dual-class shares, as it seeks to lure international businesses.

Companies will be permitted to have weighted voting rights, subject to various corporate governance safeguards to mitigate the inherent risks of such structures, according to a report by SGX’s committee.

The move might help narrow the city-state’s gap with Hong Kong, Asia’s biggest market for new listings, where minority-control voting structures are not permitted.

Hong Kong lost Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (阿里巴巴) US$25 billion initial public offering to the US after regulators rejected the Chinese e-commerce company’s governance structure. Singapore paved the way for dual-class shares by amending laws governing companies earlier this year.

“The envisaged dual-class share structure listing framework is intended to enhance SGX’s attractiveness as a listing venue and to broaden and deepen Singapore’s capital market,” the listing advisory committee said in its report published yesterday.

Singapore has been introducing rules to try to attract more public companies, including allowing the listing of resource firms without an earnings track record, and dual-currency trading for stocks and exchange-traded funds.

The listing group’s approval ends a debate over whether such structures compromise the city-state’s levels of corporate governance.