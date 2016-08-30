Developing nation assets decline

Bloomberg

Emerging market currencies and stocks fell yesterday, halting a two-day advance, after comments by the US Federal Reserve signaling that interest rates could rise this year damped demand for riskier assets.

The South Korean won and Malaysian ringgit led losses among Asian currencies and the rand weakened after US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday said that the case for tightening had strengthened, a message later reinforced by US Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, who said a rate increase next month is possible. Russian stocks slid, heading for their steepest decline in more than three weeks, while Turkish shares fell.

“Asian currencies are starting off the week on a weaker note as markets now assign higher odds of a September hike from the Fed — quite a big change from a few weeks ago when hikes were not being contemplated till late 2017 or early 2018,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd in Singapore.

The remarks by Yellen and Fischer were “consistent with a possible hike in September,” he said.

CURRENCIES

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index dropped 0.7 percent as of 9:25am in London. The won fell 1 percent after hitting the lowest level in a week, the ringgit retreated 0.7 percent and South Africa’s rand slid 0.4 percent, falling for a seventh day.

China’s yuan traded near a five-week low. The exchange rate fell as much as 0.24 percent as the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, which tracks the US dollar against 10 peers, rose 0.2 percent, after gaining 0.8 percent on Friday, the steepest advance since June 27.

The odds that US rates will climb next month, as indicated by futures prices, jumped to 42 percent as of Friday from 22 percent a week earlier.

STOCKS

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.9 percent, after touching its lowest level since Aug. 8. All 10 industry gauges in the benchmark measure dropped, led by healthcare companies and materials stocks.

Celltrion Inc slid 3.1 percent in Seoul, LG Chem Ltd fell 1.9 percent and Korea Electric Power Corp dropped 1.7 percent.

Taiwan’s TAIEX index fell 0.02 percent, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index of Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong fell 0.6 percent, and the Jakarta Composite Index dropped 1.5 percent and.

RUSSIA, TURKEY

Russia’s Micex index dropped 0.8 percent, set for its steepest decline since Aug. 2, while Novatek OJSC fell 2 percent. The Borsa Istanbul 100 Index fell 1 percent as Akbank TAS retreated 1.5 percent.

Equity markets in India, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Vietnam saw a combined net foreign outflow of nearly US$842 million last week, as Fed officials ratcheted up hawkish rhetoric. The Indian stock market had its first week of net foreign selling in nine, while Philippine equities had a back-to-back weekly net outflow after 12 weeks of net foreign buying.

“In the short term, the latest hawkish comments from senior Fed officials are not positive for emerging market fund flows,” said Chung Sung-yoon, a currency analyst at Hyundai Futures Corp in Seoul. “For instance, we are probably going to see foreign money outflows from South Korea this week, as investors turn more cautious before the US job data.”

The US economy added 180,000 jobs this month, according to the median estimate of a Bloomberg survey before Friday’s payrolls data.