Consumer index on confidence down this month

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s consumer confidence index fell this month, reflecting public concerns over the economy, National Central University said yesterday.

The index stood at 79.56 this month, down 0.62 points from last month, according to a survey conducted by the university’s Center for Taiwan Economic Development asking consumers about their spending intentions and outlook for the next six months.

The index consists of six indicators reflecting how much confidence people have in consumer prices, the job market, family finances, the overall economic climate, the stock market and the possible purchase of durable goods in the coming six months.

The six sub-indices all declined.

The sub-index for confidence in stock market investments saw the biggest decline, falling 2.3 points from a month earlier to 70.8 this month.

The second-biggest decline was recorded in the sub-index for the timing for durable goods purchases, which dropped 0.55 points to 88.95.

The sub-index for confidence in the job market decreased by 0.4 points to 110.4.

The sub-index for confidence in the economy lost 0.25 points to 73.35, the sub-index for confidence in consumer prices fell 0.15 points to 55.05, and the sub-index for family finances lost 0.1 points to 78.8.

The university said that a sub-index score of between zero and 100 indicates pessimism, while a score of between 100 and 200 indicates optimism, meaning that respondents were only optimistic about the labor market in the coming six months.

The survey, conducted from Aug. 19 to Tuesday last week, collected valid responses from 2,416 adults and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.