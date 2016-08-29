TSMC seen as dominating pure-play foundry market

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to take a 58 percent share of the global pure-play wafer foundry operating market this year, and retain the world’s No. 1 title, according to market information advisory firm IC Insights.

In a research note, IC Insights said that TSMC — the world’s largest contract chipmaker — is expected to post US$28.57 billion in sales this year, up 8 percent from a year earlier.

Despite the sales growth, TSMC’s market share is likely to fall by 1 percentage point from last year, IC Insights added.

GlobalFoundries Inc of the US is expected to come second by generating US$5.65 billion in sales, up 12 percent annually, to take an 11 percent share in the world market, the note said.

United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), another Taiwanese contract chipmaker, is expected to take a 9 percent market share for the third spot in the rankings by posting US$4.49 billion in revenue, up 1 percent from last year, the note added.

China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (中芯) is expected to rank fourth with a 6 percent market share, as it is likely to generate US$2.85 billion in sales, a 27 percent annual increase, the note said.

Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz Semiconductor might see a 3 percent market share by generating US$1.25 billion in sales this year, up 30 percent from a year earlier, to replace Taiwan’s Powerchip Technology Corp (力晶) as the fifth-largest contract chipmaker in the world, IC Insights said.

Powerchip came in sixth with US$1.24 billion in sales, followed by Taiwan’s Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), China’s Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd (華虹), Dongbu HiTek Co of South Korea and Systems on Silicon Manufacturing Co of Singapore to round out the top 10, IC Insights said.

Sales in the global pure-play wafer foundry industry are expected to rise 9 percent overall this year from last year to US$49.12 billion, it said.

Revenue to be posted by the semiconductor industry worldwide is expected to fall about 2 percent year-on-year, it said.