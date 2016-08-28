Agencies

INTERNET

UK to monitor WhatsApp

Britain’s data privacy regulator on Friday said it will monitor how popular messaging service WhatsApp shares data with parent Facebook Inc under a new privacy policy. The Information Commission’s Office said while some users might be concerned by the lack of control provided by the updated privacy policy, others might consider it a positive. WhatsApp, which has more than 1 billion users, on Thursday said it would start sharing users’ telephone numbers with Facebook, allowing for more relevant advertisements and friend recommendations on the social media network.

RESTAURANTS

Cashing in on Pokemon

A Sydney restaurant is capitalizing on an appetite for all things Pokemon Go by selling a limited number of burgers based on characters from the blockbuster smartphone game. Sydney’s Hashtag Burger and its pop-up restaurant Down N’ Out Burgers are offering 100 “Pokeburgs” a day until Saturday next week, with long queues of people lining up on Friday to get a taste of a yellow Pikachu, pink Charmander or green Bulbasaur burger. Staff said the Pikachu burger with corn chip ears had proved the most popular, but the restaurant had decided that customers could not choose which character they get.

MEDIA

Qataris buy Turkish pay TV

Qatar’s beIN Media Group on Friday announced that it had completed the “largest deal in its history” by buying Turkish satellite sports and entertainment company Digiturk. “This acquisition represents the largest deal in the history of our group and a major milestone in our global expansion,” beIN chairman Nasser aTerl-Khelaifi said. He said that the Qatari group’s expansion into the Turkish market was an “essential step” for beIN. The Turkish pay TV broadcaster has more than 3 million customers and specializes in sport.

AUTOMAKERS

Mazda recalling SUVs

Mazda Motor Corp is recalling more than 190,000 CX-7 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) because of a potentially dangerous steering control defect. The recall involves vehicles made from Feb. 14, 2006, through May 9, 2012. Last year, the company recalled more than 190,000 CX-9 SUVs made between 2007 and 2014 because of concerns over steering control loss. In the latest recall, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that water might enter the front suspension ball joint fittings, which could eventually result in a loss of steering control.

INTERNET

Rackspace to go private

Cloud storage and management company Rackspace on Friday announced that it will take its public company private again in a US$4.3 billion deal with equity firm Apollo Global Management. Going private could take pressure off quarterly financial performance and allow Rackspace to focus on its long-term strategy. Rackspace cofounder and board chairman Graham Weston said the transaction will provide the company with more flexibility to manage the business. Rackspace agreed to be acquired by Apollo for US$32 per share in what was said to be a 38 percent premium on the closing stock price on Aug. 3. The deal needs to get the approval of shareholders and regulators.