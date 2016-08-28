Asian stocks fall as investors wait for Fed direction

Bloomberg and staff writer, with CNA

Asian stocks fell to a two-week low, led by shares in Japan, as investors showed a reluctance to take on risk before US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s speech that might provide clues on when the world’s largest economy would raise interest rates.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slid 0.6 percent to 138.35 on Friday, its second weekly drop and its longest losing streak since June. Japan’s TOPIX sank 1.3 percent, as the yen traded at ￥100.45 to the US dollar.

A rally in equities lost steam this month as investors pulled back risk before a speech by Yellen later on Friday. Odds that the Fed will boost rates next month have jumped to 32 percent from 18 percent at the end of last month, while traders are betting there is a 57 percent chance of tightening in December.

WAIT AND SEE

“It’s a wait-and-see holding pattern now,” said Chris Green, the Auckland-based director of economics and strategy at First NZ Capital Group Ltd. “In some ways, markets may be disappointed if they are looking for clarity for the rate decision. The usual modus operandi would be not to comment explicitly.”

Consumer-discretionary shares and healthcare companies led declines among Asian stocks, while commodity producers tracked Thursday’s rebound in oil after Iran agreed to an informal gathering of OPEC members.

Japan’s TOPIX erased its gains for the week as insurers and carmakers led losses. The yen gained against the dollar after data showed the nation’s core consumer prices last month fell 0.5 percent from a year ago. The TOPIX has retreated 17 percent this year, making the benchmark gauge the second-worst performer among developed markets.

In Taipei, the TAIEX closed slightly higher on Friday in thin trading, as investors were cautious ahead of Yellen’s speech, dealers said.

“Look at the low turnover. It was another boring session as many investors retreated from the trading floor, waiting for the Yellen speech,” Hua Nan Securities (華南永昌證券) analyst Kevin Su (蘇俊宏) said.

The weighted index closed up 0.2 percent, at the day’s high of 9,131.72, after hitting a low of 9,092.08, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. On a weekly basis, it rose 1.1 percent from 9,034.27 on Aug. 19.

While most large-cap stocks in the bellwether electronics sector were sluggish, the financial sector, led by Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金), moved higher, mainly because of its relatively low valuations, dealers said.

Contract chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the most heavily weighted stock on the market, closed unchanged at NT$177.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), an assembler of iPhones and iPads for Apple Inc, also ended unchanged at NT$88.50.

Chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) fell 0.2 percent to close at NT$243.50, while smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光) gained 1.53 percent to end at NT$3.640, remaining the most expensive stock on the main board.

FINANCIALS RISE

“Fortunately, the financial sector benefited from bargain hunting to push up the index to close above the previous day’s level. However, the broader market remained in consolidation mode without any fresh incentives for investors to trade,” Su said.

In the financial sector, Cathay Financial rose 1.7 percent to NT$39.40 because of better-than-expected second-quarter results.

E. Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金) gained 0.55 percent to end at NT$18.25 after foreign institutional investors raised their stake in the company to 55.3 percent, the highest among Taiwan’s financial stocks.