Death in day care: Japan’s parents face nursery lottery

By Kyoko Hasegawa / AFP, TOKYO

When Yuki Kai dropped her baby son off at nursery on her way to work, he was his usual bright, exuberant self. Just hours later the 14-month-old was dead.

Kai remains tortured by the questions surrounding her toddler Kento’s final hours and her decision to leave him at an unofficial facility.

“Kento was found dead when a staff member went into the room to wake him from a nap. He was in a room separate from where the other infants were sleeping because he had cried,” she said.

The case caused national outrage and fueled fears Japan’s working parents face a childcare lottery: Legal expert Toko Teramachi said accidents are “30 times more frequent” for children at non-official centers.

However, the entire system is underfunded and government-approved nurseries are oversubscribed, leaving many parents to rely on other options, where rules dictating class size, staff training and space are less strict.

Last year, 14 children died in childcare facilities nationwide — 65 percent of these incidents happened in unofficial nurseries.

Experts said that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s bid to tackle the nation’s daycare shortage by loosening requirements — such as those limiting class sizes — for even official nurseries, will simply make more facilities dangerous.

Child welfare specialist Hiroko Inokuma said deregulation plans were “a reckless move... which could lead to more accidents,” with too many children crammed into nurseries.

“You can’t put your child’s life in someone’s hands if quality is not guaranteed,” said Renho, a leading member of the Democratic Party, who goes by one name.

Abe has come under fire for his call for the nation’s women to both bear more children to stem a falling population and to keep working to boost the struggling economy, without providing proper childcare facilities to support this dual demand.

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare ministry estimated at least 23,000 children were unable to find an official daycare place last year.

“I couldn’t get a slot in a certified facility ... I had no choice at all,” Kai said from her home in Ichikawa, her living room decorated with Kento’s photos, toys and a Buddhist memorial altar.

Her baby was left unattended for 50 minutes when he was found face down in the bed. Government regulations dictate children need to be placed to sleep on their backs — to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome — and checked every 10 minutes. An autopsy proved inconclusive, but she is considering legal action. The local government has launched an inquiry into the case and conducted on-site inspections. Lawyers for the school did not respond to requests for comment made through the facility.

Kai is furious that instead of increasing spending in childcare provision, Abe is opting for a cheap fix.

“It’s unbelievable that deregulation is taking place despite the frequency of fatal accidents,” she said.

Last month, the Supreme Court upheld an earlier ruling that a one-year-old girl died from suffocation after sleeping face down at an unapproved nursery in Fukushima. It said staff were insufficiently trained and ordered it to pay ￥57 million (US$570,000) in compensation to her parents.

Poor provision of childcare is an issue that has festered for decades, but Abe’s government, overwhelmed with public debt and a demographic time bomb, is facing renewed scrutiny because of its dual push to raise fertility rates and to propel more women into the workforce.