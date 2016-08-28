Deutsche Bank agrees to sell unit to Banco Comafi

Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank AG agreed to sell its subsidiary in Argentina to Buenos Aires-based Banco Comafi SA as it scales back operations in the region.

The transaction is expected to complete in the first half of next year subject to regulatory approval, the German bank said on Friday in a statement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The sale is part of Deutsche Bank’s “footprint rationalization” strategy, the company said, adding that it would continue to serve its clients in Argentina from global and regional hubs.

The Argentinian unit has about 86 workers, according to the bank’s annual report.

Deutsche Bank is exiting Latin American countries including Argentina and Mexico and cut about half of its employees in Brazil earlier this year as it moves trading elsewhere. The bank had 334 employees in Brazil as of December 2014.

The German lender said in October last year that it planned to eliminate about 26,000 jobs worldwide by 2018 as part of an overhaul aimed at improving returns.

In addition to Argentina and Mexico, the Frankfurt-based bank also intends to shut operations in Chile, Peru and Uruguay.