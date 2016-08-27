Saudi oil minister douses hopes of an output freeze

Reuters, LOS ANGELES

Saudi Arabian Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid al-Falih tempered expectations that the world’s major oil producers would look to freeze production next month, telling reporters on Thursday that the “market is moving in the right direction” already.

“We don’t believe any significant intervention in the market is necessary other than to allow the forces of supply and demand to do the work for us,” he said in an interview following a speech at the US-Saudi Arabian Business Council in Los Angeles.

OPEC members are to meet on the sidelines of the International Energy Forum, which groups producers and consumers, in Algeria from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28.

Oil rallied last week in part on anticipation of a freeze, but those hopes have waned in the past couple of days.

Speaking publicly for the first time since talk about freezing output surfaced in the past few weeks, al-Falih said there have not yet been any specific discussions of a production freeze by OPEC, even though world supply remains high.

His comments suggest the chances of a pact are minimal, as he pointed to a market rebalancing and steady demand.

The kingdom, the world’s largest oil exporter, started to raise production in June to meet rising seasonal domestic demand, as well as higher export requirements.

Al-Falih did not say whether there was a specific level of output that would be necessary to stabilize the market.

Saudi Arabia last month produced 10.67 million barrels per day of crude oil, the most in its history, and al-Falih on Thursday said that production has remained at about that level, although he could not cite a specific number for this month.

Global marker Brent futures gave back some gains following al-Falih’s comments, slipping as much as US$0.35, or 0.7 percent, over 20 minutes, before recovering somewhat.

Brent was trading up US$0.61 at US$49.66 per barrel by 3:35pm.

Al-Falih said no specific production level for a freeze has been broached yet.