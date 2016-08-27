Baidu bans ads for bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies

Bloomberg

Baidu Inc (百度) has quietly removed advertising for bitcoin and all other forms of virtual currency from its online service, two of China’s largest bitcoin exchanges said, signaling a growing wariness over the proliferation of online scammers.

The country’s most popular search engine froze cryptocurrency ads from Thursday, according to local exchanges OKCoin and Huobi (火幣).

Huobi CEO Leon Li (李林) and OKCoin’s Jiang Anming, a member of its search engine marketing team, separately confirmed the ban to Bloomberg News.

The company declined to comment.

Baidu has weathered a storm of public criticism of late over paid ads featuring everything from gambling Web sites to unconventional medical treatments, the latter blamed for the death of a medical student this year.

The ban also reflects official sentiment. While China makes up more than 90 percent of global bitcoin trading, its central bank has said it is not a “real” currency.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), which is studying the prospect of issuing its own virtual currency, has taken steps to prevent bitcoin from becoming entrenched in the financial system.

Digital currencies gained prominence with the rise of bitcoin, which is mined with high-powered computers and operates with a distributed ledger that contains the payment history of every circulation.

Financial institutions are experimenting with that underlying technology, but its volatility — and episodes such as the highly publicized hacking of Hong Kong bitcoin exchange Bitfinex — have made regulators wary of its speculative nature.

In 2014, the PBOC established a research team to study digital currencies and applications.

In January, it said it has consulted experts from Citigroup Inc and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd, although it did not specify what technology it would be using to issue its digital currency or how it would work in relation to the yuan.