Staff writer, with agencies

STOCK MARKET

TWSE announces changes

Taiwan Stock Exchange Corp (TWSE, 台灣證券交易所) has asked listed firms to disclose sensitive information earlier than was previously required to give investors quicker access to it and help them make more informed investment decisions. Because block trading starts at 8am every day before the market opens at 9am, listed companies are being asked to disclose sensitive information at least two hours before the market’s opening, compared with only one hour at present, the TWSE said. The new disclosure requirements will be implemented from next month, it said. Meanwhile, if a listed company faces an emergency, but cannot apply for a suspension in trading by the deadline, it must submit the suspension application by 7am the next day, TWSE said.

FINANCE

Deal scuttles ‘not political’

The cancelation of investment deals between China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd (中信銀行) and Taiwan’s CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) was mainly due to financial regulation and commercial reasons and had nothing to do with politics, Reuters reported yesterday, citing the president of the Chinese bank. Neither side could find an agreement after two years of discussions, Sun Deshun (孫德順) told a news conference in Beijing, according to Reuters. The two sides had earlier announced in separate statements that they had agreed to end the contract signed more than a year earlier, which includes China CITIC Bank Corp’s plan to buy a stake in CTBC Financial and CTBC Financial’s acquisition of China CITIC Bank International (China) Ltd (中信銀行國際中國).

AVIATION

CAL awaits new aircraft

China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) yesterday said that it would take delivery of its first Airbus A350 aircraft this quarter, as the assembly of the A350-900 XWB (Extra Wide Body) jet airliner, including cabin furnishings and engine installation, has been completed at an Airbus plant in Toulouse, France. Ground trials and a test flight are to be conducted early next month and delivery is scheduled for the end of the month, CAL said. CAL, the first carrier in Taiwan to include the wide-body A350s in its fleet, has ordered 14 of that model and is expected to take delivery of another three by the end of the year. The new aircraft are to operate initially on regional routes — such as Taiwan to Hong Kong — and later will be used for long-haul flights to Amsterdam, Vienna, Rome and other European destinations, it said.

BREWERS

Merger to prompt job losses

The world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, says it expects to cut about 3 percent of its total workforce — equivalent to thousands of jobs — once it completes its huge merger with its closest rival, SABMiller PLC. The company, headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, says it has about 150,000 workers, while London-based SABMiller claims to have about 70,000. That would put the estimated job losses at about 6,600. However, AB Inbev yesterday said the estimate does not include its sales and front-office supply departments, for which integration plans are not completed. It expects losses at SABMiller’s current headquarters, as the new company will be based in Leuven and New York. The ￡79 billion (US$104 billion) merger deal has received backing from SABMiller’s board, but awaits approval from the company’s shareholders.