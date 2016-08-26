As household debt soars, South Korea urges loan scrutiny

Bloomberg

The South Korean government said it would introduce risk management practices for some types of real-estate loans as household debt has climbed to a new record.

The government is to encourage banks to impose stricter loan screening for so-called collective loans by buyers of new apartments, which have led to recent mortgage growth, according to a joint statement from government ministries yesterday.

The pace of household debt has accelerated in recent years as the Bank of Korea lowered rates to unprecedented levels and the government eased property regulations to support the economy. The booming property market has played a key role in sustaining the economy, yet mounting debt is a risk if households are unable to repay the loans.

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said at a news conference this month that the central bank is monitoring debt growth as it raises risks to financial stability and that previous measures on stricter loan screening have not yet had meaningful results.

Household debt including credit purchases rose by 33.6 trillion won (US$30.1 billion) in the second quarter to 1,257.3 trillion won, the central bank said yesterday in a separate statement.

The government said it would manage the supply of housing on lands offered by Korea Land & Housing Corp to maintain an appropriate level and encourage borrowers of long-term jeonse rentals to take out amortized loans.

An increase in the supply of new homes can lead to oversupply, raising concerns about deterioration in quality of debt if risks to the housing market grow, the government said, adding that supply needs to be managed.