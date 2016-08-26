Staff writer, with agencies

FINANCE

CTBC scuttles China deal

CTBC Financial Holding (中信金控) yesterday announced that it has scuttled a HK$2.35 billion (US$303 million) deal to wholly acquire China CITIC Bank International (China) Ltd (中信銀行國際中國). The decision was due to lengthy delays and lack of progress after a year-long effort, CTBC Financial said in a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange. CTBC Financial announced in May last year that it was planning to buy China CITIC Bank International (China), an affiliate of China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd (中信銀行), for NT$11.67 billion (US$368.49 million). The acquisition would have greatly accelerated CTBC’s bid to establish a full-service banking subsidiary in China, and put the company ahead of its Taiwanese rivals.

PHARMACEUTICALS

TaiGen inks deal with PC

TaiGen Biotechnology Co (太景生技) yesterday said it had signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Mexico-based Productos Cientificos SA de CV (PC) to develop and commercialize anti-infection drug Taigexyn in Latin America. Under the terms of the agreement, Productos Cientificos will be responsible for the development, registration and commercialization of the drug in Latin America and assume all associated costs, TaiGen said in a statement. In exchange for the exclusive rights, TaiGen will receive an upfront payment and is eligible for additional regulatory and commercial milestones in the future, it said. PC will also purchase Taigexyn at a pre-negotiated price from TaiGen for its commercialization in Latin America, it added. The pharmaceutical market in Latin-America is forecast by IMS Health to grow at between 9 and 12 percent from this year to 2020, TaiGen said.

SOLAR ENERGY

Prices of solar cells drop

Prices of Taiwan-made multi-crystalline silicon solar cells have dropped more than 2 percent this week as global demand remained slow, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The average price of multi-crystalline silicon solar cells fell US$0.224 per watt, or 2.61 percent, from a week earlier on the spot market, TrendForce said. So far this month, prices of some types of solar cells have dropped 11.8 percent after an 8.96 percent decline last month, it said. The situation is not limited to Taiwan, as the average price of China’s multi-crystalline silicon solar cells fell US$0.221 per watt, or 2.64 percent, this week from last week. Trendforce said China’s multi-crystalline silicon solar cell prices dropped 9.38 percent last month and have declined another 11.95 percent this month. Taiwan and China are the world’s two major solar cell suppliers.

AVIATION

India cargo service to restart

China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) yesterday said it will resume cargo services to India amid optimism toward the fast-growing South Asian economy. Partnering with India-based Ascent Air, CAL is scheduled to relaunch the cargo service in the Indian market, starting from Sunday. The Taiwanese carrier suspended its cargo flights to India four years ago. In an initial phase, the two partners will operate one round-trip flight a week, carrying cargo from East Asia to India and then to Europe, and in turn, delivering cargo from Europe to India and then back to Taipei, CAL said. According to a report released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the compound annual growth rate of India’s cargo business is expected to hit 6.8 percent from 2014 to 2018, making it the world’s second-fastest-growing market.