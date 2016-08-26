Japan eyes helicopter money: Mobius

Bloomberg

Helicopter money is coming, says Mark Mobius, even as soon as next month.

For Mobius, executive chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group, traditional easing measures have just made people save instead of spend or borrow. Combined with a stronger yen, the 80-year-old investment veteran says that is going to force the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to contemplate a policy he has repeatedly ruled out.

“They’re really beginning to think what ammunition they have,” Mobius said in an interview on a visit to Tokyo this week.

“The first reaction is to say, OK, let’s go for helicopter money, let’s get money directly into the hands of consumers,” he said. “I think that would probably be the next step.”

Helicopter money, a kind of last resort in unconventional monetary policy, comes in several forms. The most simple is printing money and giving it to the public, hoping — and even creating incentives that — they will spend it. Others include financing state spending directly, or in other words, putting money into the hands of companies.

For Mobius, who follows Japan’s economy closely because of the nation’s trade relationships with emerging markets in Asia and around the world, qualms about the possible side effects of helicopter money might condemn it to failure.

“I think they will engage in helicopter money with great care and great reluctance, and of course if they do it carefully it won’t have the desired effect,” he said. “They’ll probably wait until, let’s say the yen reaches 90, before taking action.”

Mobius sees a weaker US dollar helping to bring this about. Despite increasing bets the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates, he says it will not do so anytime soon, and even if it does, it will not be by much. Investors are waiting for US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s speech today in Jackson Hole for clues on her thinking.

Kuroda has instigated a review to study the effects of Japan’s unconventional policy, which have waned, and is due to report back on the results next month.

Not only are negative rates failing to weaken the yen, the BOJ is running out of bonds to buy under its quantitative easing program. Still, the central bank head has previously said that helicopter money is not on the table and is prohibited by current laws.

Mobius says there is concern the policy would lead to rampant inflation, as well as questions about whether it would be effective in increasing tax revenue in a country where the national debt is about 250 percent of GDP.

“They would love to engage in helicopter money, but at the same time they’ve got to figure out their fiscal situation,” he said. “It would not necessarily have an impact of providing higher taxes.”

Regardless of what steps Kuroda takes, he and other central banks have been “somewhat misled” in their theories to date, according to Mobius. Another question is when governments around the world will overhaul their economies. In Mobius’s view, it is not just Japan that has failed to fire the so-called third arrow of structural changes.

“You see that in Europe, you see it in the US,” he said. “There hasn’t been real reform to make it easier for people to do business, to hire and fire people and generally move forward. This is the big dilemma facing all these governments.”