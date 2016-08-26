Betting on strategy, Cosmos Hotel group opens Chiayi hotel

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter, in Chaiyi

Cosmos Hotel & Resorts Group (天成飯店集團) has opened a new hotel in Chaiyi, unfazed by the soft economic environment and a drastic fall in the number of Chinese tourists.

The Sun Dialogue Hotel on Daya Rd, adjacent to Lantan Reservoir (蘭潭水庫), aims to attract family travelers who might be interested in the city and its local cuisine, in addition to nearby Alishan (阿里山) and the recently opened National Palace Museum Southern Branch.

“We are optimistic that the new venture will prove a success like the Cosmos Hotel Taipei (台北天成大飯店) and the Taipei Garden Hotel (台北花園大酒店),” the group’s assistant marketing director Blythe Chao (趙芝綺) said.

Cosmos Hotel Taipei and Taipei Garden Hotel ranked first and third among peers in terms of occupancy, boasting rates of 96.26 percent and 89.35 percent respectively during the January-to-June period.

The group spent NT$200 million (US$6.32 million) remodeling the Sun Dialogue Hotel, which offers 71 rooms from NT$7,200 to NT$26,000 per night.

The Sun Dialogue Hotel is the latest addition to the group’s budget facilities marketed under the Cosmos Creation (天成文旅) brand, Chao said.

The hotel is the group’s first foray outside northern Taiwan, and is part of its plan to expand across the nation, she added.

The group operates five hotels and one independent restaurant. It has sought to expand under a multi-brand strategy, offering a range of accommodation to suit clients with varying budgets and needs, she said.

The group plans to open a hotel in Taichung later this year near Fengjia Night Market (逢甲夜市) and a luxury resort hotel in Hualien County’s Ruisui Township (瑞穗) next year, she added.