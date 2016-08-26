Official touts commercial wind farms at ‘green’ expo

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

The government has plans to set up more offshore wind farms to increase capacity to 3 gigawatts by the end of 2025 from this year’s 666 megawatts, Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Yang Wei-fu (楊偉甫) said at the Green Energy Expo yesterday in Taipei.

To replace nuclear power and diversify the nation’s energy sources, the government aims to increase power contribution from renewable energy sources from last year’s 4 percent to 20 percent by 2025.

However, land for onshore wind farms is becoming scarce because of high population density, affecting plans for more wind power.

“We have to change the wind farm strategy from land to sea,” Yang said, adding that the Taiwan Strait is seen as one of the best sites for developing offshore wind power.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs plans to build offshore wind farms in stages, because the nation has little experience in wind energy development.

The government is encouraging companies to invest in demonstration projects during the first phase, before moving to the development of large-scale commercial wind farms, Yang said.

“We need help from international companies to develop offshore wind farms, because local financial institutions might not be able to finance the projects,” Yang added.

Taiwan’s experience could be duplicated in other Asian countries if the government successfully establish offshore wind farms in the Taiwan Strait, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said yesterday at the expo.

Formosa I Wind Power Co (海洋風力發電), a subsidiary of resin maker Swancor Industry Co (上緯), is now constructing the nation’s first two offshore wind turbines, which are scheduled to begin operations in the second half of this year.

The company plans to install another 30 turbines over the long term.

Changhua County Commissioner Wei Ming-ku (魏明谷) said the county is perfect for investment in wind farms, given the shallow waters off its coastline.

Wei said 21 of 36 sites listed by the ministry as excellent wind farm sites are located off Changhua on the west coast.

Last month, the Environmental Protection Administration approved a strategic environmental assessment on offshore wind energy development.

The three-day expo concludes tomorrow at the Taipei World Trade Center’s Exhibition Hall 3.